Delhi: 10-Year-Old Class 6 Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted in Sadar Bazar, 56-Year-Old Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said. According to police, the girl had gone out to purchase stationery items, including a notebook and pen, when the alleged incident took place.

Police said a case was registered at the Women Police Station on the basis of the victim's complaint under relevant provisions pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement. The POCSO Act provides a legal framework for protecting children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, and lays down procedures for reporting and investigation of such offences.

The accused, identified as a 56-year-old man, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, police said. The victim is a Class 6 student at a private school, according to police. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections applicable to child victims of sexual offences.

Police said further investigation is underway. Earlier, Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the national capital and assured the victim's family of legal aid, counselling and judicial assistance. The case pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor in Swaroop Nagar, which came to light on the morning of September 13 after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road.

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Speaking to ANI, Gupta described the incident as “painful and worrying” and said the Delhi Commission for Women was concerned about preventing such incidents. “These incidents are extremely painful and worrying. The Delhi Commission for Women is certainly concerned about preventing such incidents,” she said.

Gupta, who met with the victim's family earlier, said the family was going through mental anguish and was in a vulnerable condition. She assured them that the Commission would extend all possible support during the difficult period. “We have assured the Commission—and the family—that we will provide all the legal aid, counselling, and judicial assistance it can provide,” she said.

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