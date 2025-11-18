Shocking Unseen Video: Delhi 10/11 Blast Bomber Umar Nabi Calls Suicide Bombing ‘Misunderstood Concept’ and 'Martyrdom'

New Delhi: A shocking, unseen video of Delhi 10/11 blast suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi has surfaced, revealing the 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama openly advocating extremist ideas just days before the November 10 Delhi blast. It seems to be one of the last recordings made by Umar before he drove the explosive-laden car that killed 12 people.

Umar, described by agencies as the most radicalised member of the terror module, can be heard defending what he calls a ‘misunderstood concept’ of suicide bombing.

‘Suicide Bombing Is Misunderstood': Umar Nabi in Last Video

In the video clip, Umar Nabi claimed that what the world identifies as suicide bombing is, in his words, a martyrdom operation in radical Islamist ideology. He said that there are ‘multiple arguments and contradictions’ raised against it, but insisted that a person undertaking such an attack believes he will die at a specific place and time.

“When a person presumes he is going to die at a particular place, at a particular time, he acts against the natural presumption of death,” Umar was heard saying in the video.



