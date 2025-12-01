Delhi 10/11 Blast Probe: NIA Raids 'Terror Doctor' Shaheen's Home in Lucknow, Probes Her Kanpur Link

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided the residence of the terror doctor Shaheen in Lucknow. During the operation, officials interrogated her father and brother for nearly six hours as well as checked her brother’s phone.

The agency has also examined Shaheen’s repeated visits to Kanpur and were trying to trace her possible links to the city. The family was also shown Shaheen’s Aadhaar card to seek an explanation for the multiple changes in her address over the past year.

Shaheen's Room Searched, ‘Nikah’ Claim

This comes days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered Rs 18 lakh in cash from the wardrobe of accused Dr Shaheen Saeed, also known as ‘Madam Surgeon’. The money was found hidden inside a simple polythene bag in Room No. 22 of Al-Falah University’s hostel, where Shaheen lived. NIA teams brought 10/11 Delhi blast key conspirator Shaheen to the university as part of the ongoing probe. Officials also searched her locker located in the university’s administrative block.

According to the sources, Shaheen was taken before Vice-Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand for identification. Investigators believe Shaheen was in contact with several Red Fort blast suspects while working at the university. The NIA later took her to Khori Jamalpur, where she and another key conspirator, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, got married. Shaheen revealed that 10 to 12 people, including the suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi, were present at the Nikah ceremony. Shaheen was also taken to multiple locations in Faridabad during a four-hour operation before being taken back to Delhi around 9 PM.

Advertisement

NIA Raids Underway Across Multiple Locations In J&K and Uttar Pradesh

The NIA conducted multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Officials said that searches are underway at locations linked to suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, various districts, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh since early Monday.

The searches include residential premises of some arrested accused and their associates in the Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a source said. The move comes days after the agency arrested the seventh accused, Soyab of Dhauj, Faridabad, in connection with the November 10 Delhi car blast that claimed 15 lives and left several injured.

Advertisement