Delhi 10/11 Blast: Probe Team On Hunt For A Red Ecosport, Believed To be 2nd Car Used By Conspirators | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a major revelation in the Delhi blast case, investigators suspect that the main accused Dr Umar Nabi went to the Red Fort parking lot because he had originally planned to detonate the blast there. However, since it was Monday, the Red Fort was closed, and thus there was no crowd. So, he left the parking lot.

Sources indicate he was in a state of panic due to the recent arrests of his companions and the seizure of their entire explosives cache. He was afraid of being arrested. In this state of panic, the explosion was carried out inside the car.

Investigation revealed that the suspects had another red car in addition to the i20. The suspect car is a Red Ford EcoSport. Delhi Police issued an alert and are searching for a suspect vehicle throughout Delhi.

A suspected terrorist from the Faridabad Jaish terror module is still roaming around in Delhi, investigators revealed.

Advertisement

The suspects arrived in Delhi in two cars. They were also together in the Chandni Chowk parking lot. The terrorists' second car, a Ford EcoSport, is still moving around Delhi.

This has been revealed by CCTV cameras installed in the parking lot and near the incident site. One terrorist is moving around in a red-colored EcoSport car.

Advertisement

The registration number of this car is from Delhi. This has created panic among the security agencies of the country, including the Delhi Police. Following this investigation, a high alert has been sounded in the entire Delhi.

Security has been increased in all VVIP and historical places, as well as market places, especially crowded areas in Delhi.

The car has a DL number and is registered in Umar's name. The license plate number is DL10CK0458.

Umar is the second owner of this car. According to sources, the car's first owner is Devendra.

Devendra's name also appeared in the ownership records of the i20 car in which the explosion occurred.

Police are investigating whether this is the same Devendra or someone else.

The Delhi Police has contacted all car dealers and workshops in Delhi.

The Delhi Police also fears that the EcoSport car's color may have been altered by one of these workshops.

Five Delhi Police teams are currently searching for the Red EcoSport car.

All police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi have been alerted to search for the Red EcoSport. Police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted regarding the red car.

Eight vehicles were completely damaged in the blast near the Red Fort on November 10. In addition, 22 other vehicles, including e-rickshaws, autos, taxis, and buses, were also damaged.

According to sources, the explosive device was kept in the back seat of the i20 car.

About the Red Fort Blast

The car blast near Gate no 1 of Red Fort metro station claimed the lives of at least nine people, while several others were left injured.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect originally intended to carry out an explosion but, upon learning that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximize casualties and avoid capture, the sources added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the investigation into the deadly car blast and directed officials to hunt down every culprit involved in the incident.

All agencies have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report as soon as possible.

After the conclusion of the first round of meetings, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA, considering it a possible act of terror.