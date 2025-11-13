Delhi 10/11 Conspiracy: How Dr Muzafar Rather Coordinated With Pakistani Handlers In Afghanistan and Dubai | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a huge revelation, the investigative agencies have uncovered undeniable proof of Pakistan’s hand in the deadly Delhi Red Fort terror attack. Dr. Muzafar Ahmad Rather, a close associate of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) network, was one of the key masterminds behind the plot. Muzafar is the brother of terrorist doctor Adeel, who was earlier arrested for running a Jaish recruitment base in Saharanpur.

The Pak Man Unmasked: Muzafar And His Network

According to top intelligence sources, Muzafar was in constant touch with a Pakistani handler based in Afghanistan and played a role in directing bomber Dr. Umar Nabi, who carried out the Red Fort terror attack. Muzafar and co-conspirator Dr. Muzammil had also visited Turkey in 2022, where they met Pakistani handler Ukasa in Istanbul.

Muzafar operated as a coordinator of the terror module remotely from Dubai using encrypted messaging apps like Telegram and Session to communicate with the JeM handlers. After Adeel’s arrest, he moved to Afghanistan.

Jaish Plot Exposed: Blast Using IED and ANFO Was Planned

Sources within the investigative agencies have also confirmed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group planned the Delhi blast as part of a white-collar terror network. The Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was packed with ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) and other IED materials. Bomber Dr. Umar Nabi conducted multiple recce across Delhi, including Connaught Place and Red Fort, before detonating the vehicle near Red Fort.

The DNA tests, which were conducted yesterday, also confirmed that the man who drove the explosive-laden white Hyundai i20 that detonated near Red Fort on November 10 was Dr. Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. As per the sources, Umar’s leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and accelerator, and his DNA matched 100 per cent with samples from his mother and brother. Human remains, teeth, and clothing recovered from the car further helped in confirming his identity.

Mapping Umar’s Footprints Before Terror Attack

CCTV footage from more than 50 locations tracked Umar’s movement across Delhi before the blast. He entered Delhi through Faridabad, drove through multiple districts, including South-East, East, Central, and North-West. He briefly stopped for food in Ashok Vihar and also visited a mosque in Central Delhi. Bomber Umar Nabi finally parked the vehicle near the Red Fort at 3:19 PM, just hours before the terror attack. His last known mobile location was at Al-Falah University on October 31, after which his phone went off, suggesting he had possibly switched to a secret device.

Timeline of the Bomber’s Movement on November 10

8:04 AM - Car entered Delhi via Badarpur toll booth.

8:20 AM - Spotted at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area.

3:19 PM - Entered Red Fort parking area, remained there for around three hours.

6:22 PM - Car exited the parking area.

6:52 PM - Terror attack near Red Fort while the car was still moving.

Terror Meetings in Turkey and Pakistan’s Role

As per the sources, Jaish handler Umar Bin Khatab and ISI operatives held multiple meetings in Turkey to hatch the Delhi Red Fort terror attack conspiracy. Sources further revealed that the terror strike was a revenge for Operation Sindoor in which Indian armed forces brought nine key terror hubs to dust.

Three terror doctors, Dr. Adeel, Dr. Muzamil, and the deceased bomber Dr. Umar, who travelled to Turkey last year, might have got radicalised and received training during the trip. The accused communicated with their handlers through the encrypted messaging apps.

Following their return, Dr. Umar Nabi instructed his brother to bury a mobile phone near their Pulwama residence. The recovery of this phone, which was found near an irrigation canal, is now being treated as a potential breakthrough, which will bring to the fore crucial information about the larger conspiracy.

Women’s Wing of JeM On The Cards: Dr. Shaheen-Masood Azhar Connection

The probe into the 10.// terror attack in the national capital has also brought to the fore conspirator Shaheen Saeed's direct link to Pakistan. The head of JeM women's wing in India was in touch with Afira Bibi, the wife of Masood Azhar’s nephew, Umar Farooq, who was killed during Operation Sindoor in May. Afira, based in Pakistan, is said to have guided Shaheen in setting up the terror group's women’s wing in India.

Larger Conspiracy Unearthed - 4 Teams, 4 Cities, 1 Terror Operation

If sources are to be believed, the conspirators were preparing 32 more vehicles to be fitted with explosives for simultaneous blasts across multiple cities, including Delhi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. Several old cars, including a red EcoSport found in Faridabad and a Brezza registered to Dr. Shaheen, were part of the terror plan.

Eight suspects had planned to carry out serial blasts at four different locations. Each group of two members was assigned to target a city. As per the investigative agencies, Delhi Red Fort terror attack was only one part of a much larger Jaish conspiracy that was meant to unfold nationwide.

In a parallel development into the probe, a man named Faheem, the brother-in-law of bomber Umar Nabi, has also been arrested in Faridabad. An unidentified woman was with him when he parked the EcoSport car. Investigations into her identity are underway.

Multiple raids by Counter-Intelligence Jammu are now underway across Rajouri and Kathua to dismantle Pakistan-backed networks inside and outside prisons.

The NIA, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Delhi Police are jointly investigating the cross-border terror nexus as irrefutable proofs of Pakistan link, use of Afghan land, Turkish routes have now surfaced. Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the agencies to ‘hunt down every culprit’ involved in the attack.

India’s intelligence agencies now have irrefutable proof that Pakistan used Afghan soil, Turkish routes, and Dubai coordination to execute one of the most complex terror conspiracies in recent years.

