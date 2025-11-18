Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: CIK Uncovers Jaish–Dukhtaran-e-Millat Women’s Recruitment Nexus in Kashmir, Valley-Wide Raids Underway

CIK personnel carried out raids across multiple districts of the Valley | Image: CIK

New Delhi: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday launched coordinated predawn searches across multiple districts of the Valley, busting what officials describe as a major women-centric terror-recruitment plot jointly linked to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM).

Teams of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) personnel carried out raids at several locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam in connection with a freshly registered case involving individuals accused of promoting terrorism, glorifying militant violence, and attempting to radicalise women for recruitment into terror ranks. Searches were also conducted inside the Super Speciality Hospital at Shireen Bagh, Srinagar, under court-issued warrants.

According to senior officials, investigators have identified a “strong operational linkage” between JeM and Dukhtaran-e-Millat, the women’s separatist organisation historically led by Asiya Andrabi, who has been imprisoned since 2018.

As part of this allegedly revived network, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) believes Dr. Umar Farooq and his wife, Shehzaada, played a key role in motivating and recruiting women across Kashmir on the instructions of JeM handlers.

Sources said Shehzaada was being used as a frontline conduit to rekindle Dukhtaran-e-Millat’s organisational influence despite the continued detention of Andrabi. The nexus, officials added, was specifically focused on mobilising female recruits and rebuilding a network intended to support militant activities in the Valley.

Investigators are also probing a suspected online radicalisation module reportedly operating through dark-web channels and Over Ground Worker (OGW) networks. During the ongoing searches, CIK teams have recovered incriminating material, including radical and jihadi literature tailored to target women.

