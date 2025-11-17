Shaheen Confession: Guns in Her Car, Muzammil’s Proposal, and D-6 Blueprint

New Delhi: Investigators probing the Delhi blast have uncovered startling revelations during the questioning of Dr Shaheen, a pharmacologist from Lucknow who worked at Al‑Falah University in Faridabad. Her statement has opened a window into the inner circle of suspects, their movements, and the chilling double‑coded plot known as “D‑6.”

A Life of Contrasts

Shaheen’s personal story is layered. She earned her MD in Pharmacology in 2005, worked at Motilal Nehru institutions, and later moved to Saudi Arabia with her husband in 2014. The marriage collapsed, ending in divorce in 2023, with custody of her three sons going to her ex‑husband. Back in India, she lived in a faculty flat in Faridabad, where her closeness to Chief Medical Officer Muzammil became a point of interest for investigators. Shaheen admits Muzammil once proposed to her, though she rejected the idea.

Guns in the Car

Her confession revealed that Muzammil often borrowed her Swift Dzire and even kept a second key. After his arrest, Shaheen discovered a black laptop bag in the car. Inside were two guns- one large, one small - and layers of CCTV equipment. The bag had originally been hers, used for her Vaio laptop. She says she panicked, disposed of the weapons in a lift cavity, and later informed police.

Explosives and Barrels

Shaheen described seeing Muzammil and Umar moving identical drum barrels in a red EcoSport. When questioned, Muzammil claimed they were for cleaning. But in July 2025, he told her Umar had spoken of doing something “spectacular” in September. She recalls arguments between the two men over the movement of these barrels, which investigators now suspect were linked to explosives.

The D‑6 Plot

Her testimony ties directly into the Delhi blast blueprint. Investigators believe “D‑6” was a double‑coded operation:

Plan A: Multiple serial blasts across Indian cities on December 6, Babri Masjid anniversary, designed to trigger nationwide chaos.

Plan B: If that failed, a single high‑impact suicide blast targeting Delhi‑6.

Shaheen’s account of Umar’s threats, his derogatory remarks about Indian Muslims, and his discussions with Muzammil and Muzaffar about meeting a Pakistani handler in Turkey have given investigators crucial leads.

Money and Influence

Shaheen admitted giving Muzammil Rs 20–22 lakh in zakat(a religious obligation), allegedly for Kashmir, and an additional Rs 1 lakh loan. She also contributed to flood relief in Punjab. Her accounts hold around Rs 24–25 lakh, though she owns no property.

The Network

She says Muzammil, Umar, and Muzaffar often visited Jamia Masjid, Mughal Junction, and Dhaunj village. Their movements, combined with Shaheen’s confession, paint a picture of a tightly knit group preparing for something far bigger than routine campus life.

The Bigger Picture