Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: Cong MP Imran Masood’s ‘Misguided Youth’ Remark Sparks Uproar as BJP Calls Him ‘Spin Doctor’

New Delhi: A political storm erupted on Tuesday after Congress MP Imran Masood referred to Delhi’s Red Fort blast accused Dr. Umar Nabi as a “misguided youth” in response to a circulating video in which the suspect is heard making a purported confession. The remark triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of attempting to soften the image of an accused linked to a terror case.

Masood, reacting to the video, said, “I do not agree with that video at all. Because it does not present the true picture of Islam. Suicide is not permissible in Islam under any circumstances. You are committing suicide, killing innocent people along with yourself, so that is not the picture of Islam, nor is it the path of Islam. Our religion teaches us to love our country. So by doing and saying such things, you are against the country. It has nothing to do with Islam and these are misguided people.”

His comments, however, drew immediate outrage from the BJP, with the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleging that the Congress continued to engage in “vote-bank politics” even in matters concerning national security.

Poonawalla asserted that Masood’s statement effectively painted a terror-accused individual as a victim, calling it a dangerous narrative. He criticised the Congress for what he described as a pattern of defending controversial individuals to appeal to certain sections of society.

Poonawalla also said, "This is nothing new; this has become their old tactic... Congress ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath. INDI Alliance ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath".

While the BJP demanded an apology from the Congress and urged the party leadership to clarify its stand, Masood defended himself, insisting his remarks were being taken out of context. He said his intention was not to defend any crime but to highlight the need for de-radicalisation efforts.

Masood later clarified that acknowledging a person as misguided does not amount to defending acts of terror. He reiterated that the law should take its course and that the individual must face consequences if proven guilty.