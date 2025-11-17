Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: Forensic Probe Reveals Jaish’s ‘Shoe Bomber’ Plot, TATP Traces Recovered

Traces of TATP — the highly unstable explosive was recovered from both the tyre and the shoe of Umar Naib's i20 car at the blast site. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Investigators probing the Red Fort blast have uncovered major forensic evidence linking Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Umar Nabi directly to the explosion, with clues indicating that he may have used a shoe-based ignition mechanism to trigger the deadly blast.

According to officials, security agencies recovered a shoe lodged near the right front tyre, beneath the driver’s seat, from Umar’s i20 car at the blast site. Inside the shoe, forensic teams found a metallic substance suspected to have been part of the detonation assembly. Crucially, traces of Triacetone Triperoxide - TATP, a powerful and highly unstable explosive known as the “mother of Satan", were found both on the shoe and the tyre fragments lifted from the scene.

Investigators say the pattern of evidence suggests that Umar may have used a device hidden in his shoe to initiate the blast — a tactic reminiscent of the infamous 2001 Richard Reid “shoe bomber” incident, when a British extremist attempted to blow up a transatlantic flight using TATP concealed in his footwear.

Officials also confirmed that JeM operatives had stockpiled a large quantity of TATP for the purpose of carrying out a major attack in the national capital. Preliminary analysis shows that the Red Fort blast was executed using a lethal mix of TATP and ammonium nitrate, amplifying the explosion’s impact.

In another significant finding, investigative agencies revealed that ₹20 lakh had been funneled to the terror module to finance the conspiracy. This money, investigators say, was routed through Dr Shaheen Shahid, a woman doctor who has already been arrested in connection with the case. Her role allegedly involved facilitating transactions and enabling purchases required for the attack.

Forensic officers also recovered additional explosive traces from beneath the car’s rear seat, strengthening the theory that the vehicle was fully rigged as an improvised explosive device (IED). Evidence from the chassis, debris and chemical residue indicates that the car was packed with layered explosive material to ensure maximum damage.

Investigators said that Umar Nabi was acting as a “shoe bomber-style suicide operative", mirroring earlier international terror attempts. The placement of the shoe, the presence of metallic components inside it, and the chemical signatures found at the blast site all point to a mechanism that may have allowed him to trigger the explosion from within the car.

As agencies widen the investigation, the focus has now shifted to uncovering the broader Jaish network involved in supplying TATP, moving funds, and coordinating logistics for the attack.