Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: How Doctors, Preachers & Technicians Formed a Deadly Terror Network

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, investigators probing the November 10 Delhi Red Fort blast have uncovered a highly structured terror module where each member—ranging from preacher, professors, doctors and trained technicians—played a specific role in executing the plot.

According to agencies, the network operated with a clear chain of command and a unified objective: radicalization, recruitment, funding, logistics, and execution of attacks.

Let us explain how this module functioned and what responsibilities were assigned to whoam.

At the top of the supply chain was Umar bin Khattab alias Haljullah, a Pakistan-based operative who maintained direct communication with Shopian cleric Maulvi Irfan Ahmed. Irfan, a mosque cleric, emerged as the key radicalizer, tasked with targeting educated youth and linking them with Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders. Investigators say he was responsible for drawing several young doctors into the module, beginning with Dr. Muzammil, who later recruited others at Al Falah University.

Dr. Shaheen, a Lucknow resident and professor at Al Falah University, was allegedly responsible for raising funds and connecting vulnerable women and girls to the group’s Jamaat-ul-Muminat wing. Officials revealed she arranged close to ₹20 lakh for the module.

For logistics, the group relied on Aamir, a Kashmir resident arrested earlier by the NIA. He arranged transportation—including an i20 car allegedly purchased through terror funds provided by Dr. Umar.

Investigators identify Dr. Muzammil as a crucial player. Acting under Maulvi Irfan’s directions, he radicalized several students and transported explosives for the planned attack. His arrest, along with Dr. Shaheen, followed the capture of Dr. Adil, whose detention in Saharanpur exposed the larger conspiracy. From his disclosures, agencies recovered a vast cache of weapons and nearly 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad. Dr. Adil's core responsibility was weapons procurement.

The module’s suicide attacker, investigators say, was Dr. Umar Nabi Mohammad, described as the most technically skilled among the doctors in chemical and explosive handling. Trained in bomb-making using ammonium nitrate, he allegedly executed the Red Fort car bombing. A video of him, which surfaced recently, shows his extreme radicalization, officials say.

Another critical arrest was Jasir Bilal Wani (Danish), the group’s bomb technician linked through Dr. Umar and Muzammil. Skilled in constructing explosive devices, Jasir was allegedly developing drone-based IEDs and was later scheduled to design rockets for the module. Arrested from Kashmir on Monday, he has been remanded to 10-day NIA custody by Delhi’s Patiala House Court.