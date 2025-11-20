Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: Three Key Accused Shifted to Delhi, Granted 10-Day NIA Custody

In a major development on Thursday, All three arrested accused were granted 10-day NIA custody | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The investigation into the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has intensified, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) transferring the key accused — Dr. Adeel, preacher Irfan Wagay, and Dr. Shaheen — to the Capital for expanded interrogation.

According to officials, the trio was flown out of the Srinagar Technical Airport around 6 AM in a private aircraft, escorted by a specialised NIA team throughout the transit. Once in Delhi, the agency is set to conduct joint questioning to determine the suspects’ exact roles, coordination, and involvement in the terror plot.

The NIA has already made several arrests in connection with the Red Fort blast, piecing together a larger network believed to be behind the attack. Investigators are probing the conspiracy angle, funding routes, and potential cross-border links.

In a major development on Thursday, all three arrested accused Dr. Adeel, preacher Irfan Wagay, and Dr. Shaheen were granted 10-day NIA custody, giving the agency more time to extract crucial information, recover electronic devices, and trace other individuals who may have been part of the operation.

The NIA is expected to carry out intensive interrogations over the next few days as the investigation moves into a critical phase.