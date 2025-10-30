‘Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam Masterminds Of 2020 Delhi Riots’: Police Affidavit Calls It ‘Regime Change Operation’

In the affidavit, the Delhi Police said the 2020 Delhi riots were not spontaneous but carefully planned to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India under the guise of anti-CAA protests. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In explosive new details accessed exclusively by Republic, the Delhi Police is set to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court naming Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as the “masterminds” behind the 2020 Delhi riots, describing the violence as a “coordinated regime change operation” backed by international elements.

The affidavit lays out how the riots were part of a pre-planned conspiracy aimed at destabilising India’s sovereignty and creating unrest across the nation under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Delhi Police’s Explosive Claims

According to the affidavit, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam allegedly conspired to engineer nationwide riots using the anti-CAA protests as a cover.

The conspiracy was hatched to strike at the heart of India’s sovereignty and integrity with the intent to not only to abrogate public order but to instigate them to an extent of armed rebellion.

The violence was pre-planned to coincide with then-US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, to attract international media attention and embarrass the Indian government globally.

The CAA was deliberately chosen as a “radicalising catalyst”, camouflaged in the language of “peaceful protest” to conceal the larger agenda.

The riots resulted in 53 deaths and large-scale destruction of public and private property, leading to 753 FIRs registered in Delhi alone.

The Delhi Police further said the accused received international help, calling such sponsored movements part of “regime change operations”, a term used globally for coordinated attempts to destabilise governments through orchestrated protests.

No Bail For The Accused

On the basis of these findings, the Delhi Police have opposed the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, asserting that their actions were not part of a civil protest but an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order through violence and manipulation.