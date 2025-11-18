Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: ‘Madam Surgeon’ Shaheen Admits Muzammil Once Proposed, First Photo Shows Them Buying Brezza Together

New Delhi: Investigating agencies have received significant input in the Delhi blast case, and now an exclusive image has emerged showing Dr Shaheen Shahid, also known as “Madam Surgeon,” with her accomplice, Dr Muzammi, purchasing a Brezza. The car, registered in Shaheen’s name, was later found parked at Al Falah University. Police say the vehicle is a crucial piece of evidence, linking the two directly to preparations ahead of the November 10 Red Fort blast.

The photo is particularly striking because, during interrogation, Shaheen emphasised that, due to her age, she was not interested in forming new personal relationships. She also admitted that Muzammil had once proposed to her.

Agencies have pieced together further details from Shaheen’s interrogation. She revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber who died in the blast, wanted to carry out something “spectacular” and initially planned the attacks for September. She said Umar and Muzammil were moving explosives as early as July, using identical barrels transported in an EcoSport. At one point, Umar and Muzammil argued over the movement of these barrels. Shaheen also disclosed that Umar, Muzammil, and Muzaffar planned to meet a handler in Turkey, and the trio often visited Jamia Masjid, Mughal Junction, and Dhaunj village.

Investigators also recovered WhatsApp texts from Shaheen’s phone. She had saved two contacts as “Madam X” and “Madam Z,” both of whom sent her coded instructions. In one exchange, Shaheen wrote that “medicine” she had ordered would arrive that week. Madam X replied that there should be no shortage of “medicine” for the “operation.” Agencies say “medicine” referred to explosives, while “operation” was a codeword for a terrorist attack. Madam Z also urged her to pay more attention to “Operation Hamdard,” which investigators believe was aimed at recruiting female operatives.

Shaheen admitted that ammunition was stored in a Swift Dzire, including guns and CCTV equipment found in her laptop bag. She confirmed disposing of weapons after Muzammil’s arrest. Her international travel history, including visits to Saudi Arabia and Dubai, is also under review.

The Delhi Red Fort blast on November 10 shook the capital, leaving more than 10 dead and many injured. The blast sparked a nationwide investigation. A car parked near the historic monument was destroyed in the explosion, with forensic teams later confirming the use of high‑grade explosives. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) quickly took charge of the probe, linking the attack to a wider network with suspected cross‑border connections.