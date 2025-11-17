Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: NIA Produces Bomber Umar’s Key Aide in Court

New Delhi: In a significant development in the Delhi blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday produced Aamir, a key aide of Delhi Red Fort car blast bomber Dr Umar Nabi, before the special NIA court at Patiala House.

Aamir, who was arrested during the massive raids conducted by the police right after the car explosion took place near Delhi’s Red Fort late on November 10 and killed 12 people, was brought to the court amid heightened security.

The hearing, which began around 12 noon, was conducted in-camera, with entry restricted due to the sensitive nature of the case. Only NIA officials, Aamir, and the counsels concerned were present inside the courtroom.

Proceedings are underway as the agency is expected to brief the court on Aamir’s role in the conspiracy and seek further custodial requirements, if any.

The NIA has been tightening its probe around the network allegedly linked to Umar, whose activities came under sharp scrutiny following the blast. Aamir’s production in court marks another crucial step in piecing together the larger plot behind the attack. Further details are awaited as the proceedings continue behind closed doors.

On November 12, the NIA had constituted a special 10-member investigation team to probe the blast. The team is headed by Additional Director General (ADG) Vijay Sakhare, a senior IPS officer known for his experience in counter-terror operations.

According to NIA sources, the SIT comprises officers of varying seniority, including two Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), three Superintendents of Police (SPs) and DSP-level officers, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-layered approach to the probe. The team is coordinating with the Delhi Police, forensic experts and intelligence agencies to trace the origin of the explosives and the terror links.

The move came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally transferred the case to the NIA, citing possible involvement of organised terror networks. After registering a fresh case, the agency began a detailed investigation, which included collecting forensic samples from the blast site, scanning over 1,000 CCTV footage and verifying local leads. Officials are also analysing digital data and forensic evidence to map the entire chain of events leading up to the 10/11 terror attack in the national capital.

Preliminary reports suggested that the explosion, which occurred in a parked car near the Red Fort, bore hallmarks of a planned attack rather than an accidental detonation. Investigators are now focused on identifying the individuals behind the vehicle and their possible connections to groups operating from outside Delhi.

Officials said the NIA’s newly formed team would work on a “time-bound and exhaustive investigation” to determine the motive and perpetrators behind the blast that had triggered fresh security concerns in the national capital.

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others critically injured when a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate No. 1 on November 10. The blast occurred at 6:52 PM. The car was driven by Dr Umar Nabi, who died in the explosion. A DNA test had confirmed his identity. Preliminary forensic reports indicated that ammonium nitrate, similar to the material seized in the Faridabad raid on Monday, was found at the blast site.