Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: OPD Services at Al Falah University Running Without Doctors, Patients Left in Fear

Outpatient services are open at Al Falah University in Faridabad, but Republic Bharat’s cameras revealed a disturbing scene inside. The OPD is being run only in name. Patients arrive expecting treatment, but doctors are absent. Many are turned away and told to come back later.

A patient leaving the OPD said there is an atmosphere of fear after the Delhi blast. He stressed that what happened in Delhi should never have occurred and called for a full investigation. Patients at the university are worried, not just about the lack of medical care but also about the tense environment.

Background and Investigation

Al Falah University has been under scrutiny since authorities linked it to an alleged terror module. Arms, explosives, and ammonium nitrate were recovered earlier. Since then, investigative agencies have expanded their probe across Delhi, Faridabad, and Jammu and Kashmir. Crime Branch teams have visited the campus, checked land records, and surveyed the premises.

Bulldozer Action Possible

Officials have recently surveyed the university grounds, and action may be taken regarding alleged encroachment. There are claims of land acquisition in the name of university expansion. The Faridabad Crime Branch has also examined land documents. Bulldozer action has not been ruled out if violations are confirmed.

FIRs and Summons

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed two FIRs against the university- one for cheating and another for forgery. Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui has been summoned twice, and a team recently visited the university’s Okhla office to collect documents.

The Situation Now

While investigations continue, patients at the OPD remain without treatment. The absence of doctors has left them helpless, and the fear after the Delhi blast has only deepened the crisis. For ordinary people seeking care, the university’s medical services have become a place of anxiety instead of relief, even as the campus faces possible bulldozer action over land issues.

