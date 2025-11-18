Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: Shaheen’s WA Chats Reveal Plan To Recruit Divorced Women, Young Girls As Human Bombs

New Delhi: In a chilling new revelation in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, investigative agencies have unearthed evidence that accused Dr Shaheen Shahid, who was called “Madam Surgeon”, was preparing an extensive suicide-bomb network made up of Muslim girls and women, sources have told Republic. This marks one of the most disturbing plots discovered so far in the probe.

According to officials, WhatsApp chats recovered from Shaheen’s phone have exposed a detailed blueprint for creating human bombs, with explicit instructions, procurement orders and recruitment markers.

Human Bombs Codenamed ‘Mujahid Jangju’

Investigators say Shaheen had already ordered specific explosive materials for fabricating suicide vests and belts. The planned attackers were internally codenamed “Mujahid Jangju”, indicating an advanced stage of operational planning.

The recovered chats show discussions about quantities of materials, delivery timelines and ideological conditioning modules for recruits.

Targeting Divorced Women & Young Girls

The probe has revealed disturbing profiling parameters used by Shaheen. She was allegedly looking for divorced Muslim women living away from their husbands and children, people she believed were emotionally vulnerable and easier to indoctrinate.

She also targeted Muslim girls aged between 14 and 18 years who, she said, could be “easily brainwashed” into martyrdom narratives.

Officials say Shaheen took “full responsibility” for identifying, screening and recruiting potential suicide attackers. Her primary target pool included radicalised girls and women from communities where she held influence.

Operation Codenamed ‘Mission Kafir’

Investigators said the entire suicide-bomb project was internally labelled “Mission Kafir”, a coded operation aimed at deploying human bombs for mass-casualty attacks.

Sources said the sophistication of the mission, combined with Shaheen’s medical background and influence networks, made her an unusually dangerous node in the terror web behind the Delhi blast.

More Arrests Likely

Agencies believe Shaheen was not working alone and that the cell managing recruitment, fabrication and funding is broader than initially thought. More arrests of recruiters and handlers are likely in the coming days.

Officials are now examining whether any minors or women had already been moved into indoctrination modules or training for the “Mujahid Jangju” suicide squads.

The Delhi Blast & Shaheen’s Network

The revelation about “Mission Kafir” comes weeks after the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which triggered a multi-agency terror probe involving the NIA, special cell and federal intelligence units. The explosion, traced to an IED assembled with military-grade precision, led investigators to a wider Jaish-backed “white-collar terror network” operating through doctors, academics and tech professionals.

Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested two days after the blast, has emerged as a central radicaliser, recruiter and operational coordinator within this network. A doctor by training, she is alleged to have used her professional credibility and community influence to tap into vulnerable women and minors for extremist indoctrination.

Her interrogation earlier revealed links to underground modules in Faridabad and Al-Falah University, where several individuals, including 15 doctors, had gone missing after the Delhi blast. Multiple digital devices seized from these locations have provided investigators with insight into her role in funding, logistics, encrypted communication channels and recruitment funnels for the larger plot.

Agencies now believe that the Delhi blast was not an isolated attack but part of a two-year operational timeline aimed at creating parallel sleeper cells across NCR and adjoining states.