Delhi:16-Year-Old Driver Drags Man For Half A Kilometer In Samaypur Badli, Victim Died On The Spot

Samaypur Badli, Delhi: A 32-year-old man was killed after being hit and dragged for 600 metres by a 16-Year-Old car driver in the Samaypur Badli area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on the evening of August 23 in the Badli Industrial Area. The victim was hit by a red car near the factory where he worked.

Hareshwar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North District, said that the victim was hit by a red car around 7 PM near his workplace. the shocking CCTV footage revealed the horrifying incident in which the deceased got stuck beneath the bonnet/front boot of the car, was dragged for 600 meters and was dumped near the NDPL office, gate number 5. "Despite knowing that the injured person was stuck beneath the vehicle, the minor driver stopped for a while and then drove on," said the official.

Delhi Samaypur Badli Accident Video

According to reports, Sujeet Mandal, who was a resident of Raja Vihar was later identified by his brother-in-law, Jitesh. Following the incident, a case was registered under Section 105 of the BNS at the Samaypur Badli police station. The juvenile has been detained and was taken in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Based on the vehicle number, a few mobile numbers were tracked, and the vehicle was eventually traced to a house in Mandoli, New Delhi. The victim was found with multiple injuries and torn clothes and was discovered dead at Burari Hospital. The Delhi Police have seized the vehicle, and further investigation of the case is still underway.