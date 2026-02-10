Delhi: 2 Killed, 3 Injured In Accident On Meerut-Delhi Highway, Investigation Underway

Noida: Two people have died, and three have been injured in a road accident on the Meerut-Delhi Highway late Monday night, according to police. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manisha Singh, stated that a crash occurred between a truck and another vehicle. When passersby, including truck drivers, came to the aid of the truck driver involved in the accident, another speeding vehicle struck them. She informed that the bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem, adding that further investigation is ongoing in the fatal accident.

"... On the night of 9 February, at around 11 PM, we received information about a truck that had been hit by another vehicle. When other truck drivers arrived to rescue the driver, another vehicle, coming at high speed, rammed into those people. Police reached the spot after receiving the information. Five were injured and taken to the hospital, of whom two later died. Their family members have been informed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is being conducted...," the ADCP stated.

Further details in the case are awaited. Last month, a 24-year-old law student was killed after a school bus hit his motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover in South Delhi. Delhi Police had apprehended a school bus driver and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The fatal road accident had occured at around 3:30 PM on January 24, due to the collision of a school bus and a motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover. The deceased motorcyclist, identified as Vinamra, was a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur and was rushed to Apollo Hospital following the collision. He was a third-year LLB student at Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Regrettably, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the school bus driver, identified as Vijender, was apprehended at the scene. He had initially assisted in taking the victim to the hospital. Charges filed under BNS for rash driving and causing death by negligence.