'Shivam Was Not Driving': New Video In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Shatters Lawyer's Claims As Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Identified As Driver | WATCH

Kanpur: In a major twist to the high-profile Lamborghini accident case on VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon, a dramatic new video has surfaced directly contradicting the legal defense of Shivam Mishra, the son of prominent tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra.

While Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Singh, had previously claimed that Shivam was not behind the wheel at the time of the crash, the newly surfaced footage clearly shows the young businessman in the driver's seat of the ₹10-crore Lamborghini Revuelto.

What the evidence says

Shivam’s lawyer told the media on Monday that a hired driver named Mohan was operating the vehicle when it ploughed into pedestrians and an auto-rickshaw near Rev-3 Mall.

"Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, there can be no case against him," the lawyer had asserted.

The emergence of the new video, however, has rendered earlier claims untenable, as it clearly shows him driving the vehicle.

Evacuated from vehicle

Earlier yesterday, viral video footage showed the driver, identified as Shivam Mishra, son of billionaire tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, being "evacuated" from the wreckage by his private security detail.

In the clips, Shivam is seen being pulled out from the driver’s seat by his personal bouncers immediately after the luxury car crashed into an electric pole.

The footage further shows his security detail shielding him from an angry crowd and whisking him away in a backup vehicle before police could conduct a medical examination at the scene.

Despite these clear visuals and eyewitness accounts placing the billionaire's son at the wheel, the official FIR remarkably listed the driver as an “unknown person.”

Mounting Evidence of Foul Play

Initially, the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Gwaltoli police station listed the driver as an "unknown person," sparking allegations of "VIP treatment" and police leniency due to the family’s influence.

It was only after public outrage and the circulation of the videos that Shivam Mishra’s name was added to the investigation.

The "Seizure" Defense

The Mishra family, meanwhile, has maintained that Shivam suffered a sudden medical seizure while driving, leading to the loss of control.

DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that while they are verifying medical records, the "unknown" tag in the FIR was a procedural step that is now being rectified.

Critics, however, ask how a person with a history of seizures was permitted to operate a high-performance supercar on public roads.

What Happened on Kanpur’s VIP Road?

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on Kanpur’s VIP Road near Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli. Several pedestrians and two-wheelers were struck by a speeding Lamborghini that was purportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of well-known tobacco dealer KK Mishra.

The crash injured at least six persons. DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that the accident happened at approximately 3:15 PM. After hitting an electric post, the automobile climbed over the bike's front wheel and dragged it for a while before coming to a stop.