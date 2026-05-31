Delhi: 6 Killed, 7 Injured In Said-ul-Azaib Building Collapse; FIR Registered Under Culpable Homicide

New Delhi: Six people lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries after a building collapsed in Delhi's Said-ul-Azaib area near Saket Metro Station on Saturday evening, while rescue operations remain underway, officials said.

The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station.

According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village. The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm.

Police said local teams responded immediately and initially rescued six people trapped under the debris, while all emergency response agencies were alerted simultaneously.

Advertisement

A green corridor was established to ensure unhindered movement of ambulances from the site, and dedicated police teams were deployed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital to facilitate urgent medical treatment.

In coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Fire Services, nine more persons were later rescued from the debris and shifted to hospitals.

Advertisement

"Six persons have sadly lost their lives, and seven are under treatment, with two being discharged after first aid," the officials said.

Police further said post-mortem procedures have been completed and the bodies have been handed over to the respective families, while staff have been deployed to assist the bereaved families.

Rescue operations are still continuing, with Delhi Police assisting ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, a case under strict sections of Culpable Homicide has also been registered at Police Station Mehrauli in connection with the incident vide FIR No. 348/26 under sections 105/290/125(a) of BNS and teams are conducting multiple raids for the alleged accused.