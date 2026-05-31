Professor Wrongfully Sentenced To 20 Years Of Imprisonment In 16-Year-Old Girl's Rape Case Acquitted By Calcutta HC

Kolkata: A college professor who was wrongfully accused of allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, has been acquitted by the Calcutta High Court. As compensation for wrongful incarceration, the state will pay Rs 10 lakh to the professor.

The man spent four years in custody.

Lapses In Investigation

The court noted that there were serious lapses on part of the investigation officer, who did not examine the neighbouring professors or colleagues of the professor.

The court added that the prosecution's case had heavily relied on the testimony of the professor's estranged son and wife. Notably, the professor was involved in a long-standing matrimonial dispute.

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The court said, “It is very unfortunate that without examining the neighbouring professors or colleagues residing next door or in the adjacent quarters, the IO (investigation officer) thought that the estranged wife and son of the appellant would be the perfect witnesses to grill the appellant, who is a professor of college."