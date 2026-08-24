Delhi: 71-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle, Accused Driver Arrested

New Delhi: A 71-year-old woman was killed on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle near Kailash Colony Metro Station in Greater Kailash-1, Delhi. The accused driver, who allegedly hit multiple vehicles before hitting the woman and her husband, has been arrested.

The woman, identified as Shashi, was taken to Moolchand Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her husband, 65-year-old Kulbhushan, also sustained injuries in the accident and was later declared fit to give a statement.

A case under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Greater Kailash-1 Police Station.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday, a road accident occurred at the ITO traffic signal in the national capital after an out-of-control car crashed through a road divider and rammed into another vehicle.

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The incident took place in front of the old Police Headquarters. According to reports, the out-of-control car jumped the divider before colliding head-on with an SUV. Visuals from the site show extensive damage to the front section of the SUV involved in the collision.

Two MLAs were among several people injured in a road accident at Delhi's ITO after vehicles collided, Delhi Police said.

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According to the police, the accident involved a car and an SUV. The SUV was carrying Anil Jha, the sitting MLA from Kirari Vidhan Sabha (Delhi), and Abhay Patil, an MLA from Karnataka.

The police stated that the accident occurred around 9:30 PM near the PWD office when the Swift car, travelling from Laxmi Nagar towards ITO, hit the divider and crossed over to the opposite lane.

"Today, at about 9:30 PM, a PCR call regarding a road traffic accident was received at PS I.P. Estate. On reaching the spot, two vehicles, an Innova and a Swift car, were found involved in the accident. As per preliminary local inquiry, the Swift car was being driven by Ashutosh Pandey, aged 32 years, who was travelling along with his wife and two minor children from Laxmi Nagar towards ITO. Near the PWD Office, the Swift car hit the divider and, after crossing the railing, collided with the Innova coming from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar," the Delhi Police said.