Delhi AAP MLA Anil Jha And Karnataka BJP MLA Abhay Patil Injured After Two Cars Collided Near ITO In Delhi

New Delhi: Two MLAs, among others, were injured after two vehicles crashed near the ITO crossing in Delhi on Sunday night. The incident was reported at about 9.30 pm, following which a police team rushed to the site and transported the injured persons to a LNJP Hospital for treatment.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at IP Estate Police Station on Sunday. Upon reaching the spot, the police found that 2 cars, an Innova and a Swift, both bearing Delhi number, had collided.

As per the preliminary inquiry conducted by the police at the scene, the Swift car was being driven by Ashutosh Pandey (32), resident of Arya Nagar, who was travelling along with his wife and two minor children from Laxmi Nagar towards ITO. Near the PWD Office, the car reportedly hit the divider after losing balance and, jumped through the railing on the divider, eventually colliding with the Innova, which was coming from the opposite direction, from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar.

The Innova was occupied by Anil Jha, the sitting MLA from Kirari Vidhan Sabha (Delhi), and Abhay Patil, an MLA from Karnataka. The police confirmed that the occupants of both vehicles were injured in the crash.

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In the statement, the Delhi Police said, “Today, At about 9:30 PM, a PCR call regarding a road traffic accident was received at PS I.P. Estate. On reaching the spot, two vehicles, an Innova bearing registration No. DL-12CY-_ and a Swift car bearing registration No. DL-6CR-**, were found involved in the accident.”

Further elaborating, the police added, “As per preliminary local inquiry, the Swift car was being driven by Ashutosh Pandey, aged 32 years, r/o Arya Nagar, Delhi, who was travelling along with his wife and two minor children from Laxmi Nagar towards ITO. Near the PWD Office, the Swift car hit the divider and, after crossing the railing, collided with the Innova coming from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar.”

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The cops further noted, “The Innova was occupied by Anil Jha, sitting MLA from Kirari Vidhan Sabha, and Abhay Patil, MLA from Karnataka.”

All persons travelling in both vehicles reportedly sustained injuries in the impact. They were immediately shifted to LNJP Hospital for medical attention, with the police confirming that all the injured are in a stable condition.

The Fire Brigade was called to the spot and both vehicles were removed from the roadway to restore traffic movement. The area near the PWD Office at ITO, which witnesses heavy vehicular flow, was briefly affected.

The police said, “All persons sustained minor injuries and were shifted to LNJP Hospital. All are in stable condition. Fire Brigade was called to the spot and both vehicles were removed from the roadway. Further enquiry is underway.” A detailed investigation into the exact cause of the accident is in progress.