Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Urged CAQM to Reschedule School Sports Events to Safer Months

New Delhi: In a significant intervention, the Supreme Court of India has urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine calling off or rescheduling school sports events slated for November–December across the Delhi–NCR region, citing grave health risks due to hazardous air quality.

A bench led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran made the request after being informed that several schools were planning outdoor athletic meets right in the middle of the region’s peak pollution phase. According to senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, conducting strenuous outdoor activities for children under such polluted conditions “is like putting them in gas chambers”.

The court highlighted that children are especially vulnerable to the health impact of air pollution. In their plea, students - through their parents - warned of long-term consequences such as impaired lung development, cognitive issues, and cardiovascular strain resulting from repeated exposure to extremely poor air quality.

The petitioners have asked the Delhi Directorate of Education and the School Federation of India Games to redesign the annual calendar for outdoor sports - including zonal, inter-zonal, state and national tournaments, trials, and coaching camps - so that these events take place in months when air quality is predictably safer.

At the time the plea was filed, Delhi was under GRAP-III (Grade Response Action Plan) restrictions and at risk of escalation to GRAP-IV, underscoring the severity of the pollution crisis. Students argued that holding outdoor sports during this period violates their fundamental rights under Articles 21 (right to life) and 21A (right to education) of the Constitution.

The Additional Solicitor General told the court that the government has taken steps to tackle dust, vehicular emissions, and other pollutants, and that both CAQM and the Central Pollution Control Board have issued several directives. However, the court replied that while policies may exist “in principle,” real progress depends on strict implementation, which remains weak.

With Delhi’s air quality recently plunging into the “severe” zone, the court expressed frustration that pollution levels continue to escalate annually despite multiple judicial interventions. It added that if meaningful enforcement does not follow, stronger directions may be necessary.

The bench emphasised the need for regular monitoring, noting that merely convening review meetings a few times a month was insufficient. It suggested monthly status reports to maintain accountability and ensure compliance on the ground.