New Delhi: Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 286 in the 'poor' category on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with several locations across the national capital recording 'very poor' air quality. As per CPCB data, AIIMS recorded an AQI of 354, placing it in the 'very poor' category, while Chandni Chowk registered 344. Bawana recorded an AQI of 322, and IIT Delhi stood at 313, both falling under the 'very poor' category.

Other monitoring stations also reported elevated pollution levels. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 299, while IGI Airport (T3) registered 282. Anand Vihar recorded 265, Narela 266 and RK Puram 268. Meanwhile, the AQI around India Gate and Kartavya Path stood at 232, falling under the 'poor' category.

Under the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Wadala Eastern Freeway on Thursday morning showed smog in the area, indicating hazy conditions in the financial capital as well.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on November 17, revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality. According to an official statement issued by the CAQM, its sub-committee on GRAP decided to withdraw the restrictions imposed under Stage III with immediate effect. Consequently, all government, government-aided and recognised private schools in Delhi were directed to resume physical classes for all students.

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However, restrictions under GRAP Stages I and II continue to remain in force. GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by the CAQM in coordination with the CPCB and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality deteriorates.

Stage I is implemented when the AQI is between 201 and 300, categorised as 'poor', and focuses on road dust control, enforcement of pollution norms and a ban on open waste burning. Stage II applies when the AQI is between 301 and 400, categorised as 'very poor', and includes enhanced dust-control measures, increased parking fees and staggered office timings.

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Stage III is invoked when the AQI reaches 401 to 450, categorised as 'severe', and entails stricter vehicle restrictions, a halt to construction activities and hybrid learning arrangements for primary school students. Stage IV, applicable when the AQI exceeds 450, is categorised as 'severe plus' and involves restrictions on heavy goods vehicles, along with emergency traffic and industrial measures.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the capital's pollution-control measures at a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). According to an official press release, Gupta said Delhi had witnessed some relief in November compared with the past decade, but emphasised that the government would continue taking strict action against all sources of pollution.

During the meeting, she directed various departments to coordinate their efforts and ensure visible results on the ground. She specifically instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to intensify cleaning of roads, footpaths and central verges through mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing.

The government has also intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites. Gupta directed officials to ensure the proper installation of green nets, barricades and windbreakers at construction sites, stressing that dust-control measures should not be treated as a mere formality.