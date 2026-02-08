Delhi Air Quality Slightly Improves, AQI Level At 196

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) level at 196 in the 'moderate' category at 7 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This is an improvement compared to Saturday, when the AQI stood at 227 at 4 pm, in the 'poor' category.

Meanwhile, Mundka in Delhi recorded the highest AQI level at 266, followed by Pusa 257, Narela 247, Rohini 247, Ashok Vihar 243, Jahangirpuri 242, Wazirpur 239, Nehru Nagar 237, Shadipur 236, Bawana 231, Vivek Vihar 231, Sirifort 222, and Chandani Chowk 220 in the 'poor' category.

Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest AQI level of 126, along with IGI Airport 131, Aya Nagar 136, Lodhi Road 139, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 140, IIT Delhi 141 and Mandir Marg 145.

Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

The readings on Sunday stand similar to those on Saturday, as yesterday the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 260, and RK Puram was 237 in the "poor" category. While Delhi's ITO saw a busy morning with an AQI of 223 in the 'poor' category, the AQI at Chandni Chowk was 232.

The AQI in Aya Nagar was recorded at 151; at the IGI Airport (T3), it was at 138, and in Pusa, it was recorded at 157, all in the 'moderate' category.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.