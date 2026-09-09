Delhi Airport Files FIR Against 63 Social Media Handles Over 'Misleading' Waterlogging Posts

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police against 63 social media handles for allegedly spreading misinformation and fake videos regarding severe waterlogging and operational shutdowns at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The legal action follows an incident on September 4, 2026, when brief, heavy monsoon rainfall caused temporary water accumulation at the arrival forecourt of Terminal 3 (T3). According to DIAL, while water pooled in localised areas, airport operations remained fully functional, and the situation was completely resolved within 20 minutes.

However, misleading posts began circulating on social media shortly after, depicting severe flooding and falsely claiming operational shutdowns.

Old Videos Passed Off as Delhi Airport

In a formal statement, DIAL highlighted that several accounts engaged in a coordinated effort to spread panic among travellers.

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Notably, one of the flagged posts passed off an old video showing severe flooding at Dubai Airport as present-day footage from Delhi Airport.

"The circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers," a DIAL spokesperson stated. "We urge the public to rely only on official channels for accurate updates regarding airport operations."

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Police Probe and Background

Key developments surrounding the police complaint and operations include:

1. Targeted Accounts:

Delhi Police have initiated a cyber investigation to trace the administrators of the 63 social media accounts across major digital platforms.

2. Scope of Operations:

Indira Gandhi International Airport is India’s busiest aviation hub, managing over 1,300 flight movements daily.

3. Strict Precedent:

DIAL emphasised that any future attempts to circulate fabricated content concerning the national capital's primary airport will face prompt legal action.

DIAL reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safety and operational reliability, while police authorities continue tracking the origin of the misleading posts.