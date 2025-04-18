Flying This Afternoon? Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory Over Possible Flight Delays Today

New Delhi: Planning to fly from Delhi Airport this afternoon? Your flight might face delays or even rescheduling. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday issued a fresh advisory alerting passengers to potential disruptions in flight operations today, April 18, till 4.30 PM.

The airport authorities stated a ‘shifting wind pattern’ in the area as the cause for concern, prompting Air Traffic Control (ATC) to implement Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures. These temporary restrictions will affect incoming and departing flights between 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM.

The advisory, posted by Delhi Airport on X, informed that the safety of passengers remains the top priority. The post read: "Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays. Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures for Flight Arrivals have been implemented from 1230 IST till 1630 IST today by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority."

The airport also confirmed that all terminals and the three runways remain fully operational for departures and other activities.

Flight Delayed? Here’s What You Should Do

The passengers who are flying to or from Delhi this afternoon are advised to check directly with their respective airlines for real-time updates on their flight status. Delhi Airport concluded its advisory by apologising for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their cooperation and understanding.