Delhi Airport Introduces E-Arrival Card System for International Travellers

New Delhi: From October 1, 2025, travellers arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) from abroad will be able to use a new E-Arrival Card system, replacing the traditional paper arrival card process. The system is being rolled out by Delhi International Airport Limited (operated by GMR) in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration.

What the E-Arrival Card System Entails

The new process allows foreign travellers to fill out and submit arrival information online, via a secure government portal or mobile app, up to three days before arrival.

Eligible platforms include:

The Bureau of Immigration’s web portal The Indian Visa website India’s visa mobile application “Su-Swagatam” IGI Airport’s official site

Because travellers complete the formalities digitally, they will no longer need to fill out paper cards at the airport itself, which is expected to cut queue times and reduce paper use—supporting efficiency and sustainability goals.

Who This Applies To (And Who It Doesn’t)

The E-Arrival Card facility is aimed specifically at foreign travellers landing in Delhi. Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are not required to use this new e-arrival feature.

This launch comes roughly a year after the airport introduced the Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) in June 2024 for Indian nationals and OCIs—another measure aimed at expediting airport formalities.

Anticipated Benefits & Official Remarks

The digitised system is expected to lead to faster immigration clearances, shorter wait times, and an improved passenger experience overall.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, commented that the initiative “reflects the Government of India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices.”