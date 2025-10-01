Updated 1 October 2025 at 18:49 IST
Delhi Airport Introduces E-Arrival Card System for International Travellers
Good news for Foreign travellers arriving at Delhi's IGI Airport will use a new E-Arrival Card system, replacing paper forms. The digital system, accessible via government portals or apps up to three days before arrival, is expected to speed up immigration, reduce queues, etc.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: From October 1, 2025, travellers arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) from abroad will be able to use a new E-Arrival Card system, replacing the traditional paper arrival card process. The system is being rolled out by Delhi International Airport Limited (operated by GMR) in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration.
What the E-Arrival Card System Entails
The new process allows foreign travellers to fill out and submit arrival information online, via a secure government portal or mobile app, up to three days before arrival.
Eligible platforms include:
- The Bureau of Immigration’s web portal
- The Indian Visa website
- India’s visa mobile application “Su-Swagatam”
- IGI Airport’s official site
Because travellers complete the formalities digitally, they will no longer need to fill out paper cards at the airport itself, which is expected to cut queue times and reduce paper use—supporting efficiency and sustainability goals.
Who This Applies To (And Who It Doesn’t)
- The E-Arrival Card facility is aimed specifically at foreign travellers landing in Delhi.
- Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are not required to use this new e-arrival feature.
This launch comes roughly a year after the airport introduced the Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) in June 2024 for Indian nationals and OCIs—another measure aimed at expediting airport formalities.
Anticipated Benefits & Official Remarks
The digitised system is expected to lead to faster immigration clearances, shorter wait times, and an improved passenger experience overall.
Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, commented that the initiative “reflects the Government of India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices.”
Airports in several Asian countries: Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia already use similar e-arrival or digital arrival card systems, making this move in line with global practices.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 18:48 IST