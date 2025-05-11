Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Fliers Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi are proceeding without disruption, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed on Sunday.

In a travel advisory issued to passengers, DIAL stated, “Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints.”

Passengers have been advised to remain vigilant and informed. The advisory includes key instructions such as arriving early to account for possible delays, adhering to all baggage regulations, and staying updated via airline communications or the official Delhi Airport website. “We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content,” the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of increased security across northern and western India. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has temporarily shut down 32 airports for civil flight operations. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued, effective from May 9 to May 14 (up to 0529 IST on May 15), citing operational reasons.

The affected airports span several key states and include Adhampur, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, Srinagar, Jaisalmer, and others.