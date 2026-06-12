Delhi Airport Operations Hit As Dust Storm And Thunderstorms Disrupt Flights

New Delhi: Passengers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport faced delays and uncertainty on Friday after a fierce dust storm and subsequent thunderstorms rolled across Delhi, unsettling flight schedules and forcing aircraft carriers to issue advisories. The sudden weather change with a dust storm cut visibility around the airfield and made take-offs and landings more difficult.

The Delhi Airport acknowledged that services had been affected by the poor conditions near the runway. In a statement, the Delhi Airport stated that teams on the ground were coordinating with airlines and other agencies to keep passenger movement running as smoothly as conditions allowed. However, the airport officials did not confirm the number of flights hit due to a sudden turn in the weather, but urged everyone heading to the terminal to build in extra time.

The disruption followed a warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after winds gusting swept through the city in a powerful dust storm earlier in the day. The IMD added that thunderstorms were likely to follow, a forecast that began to prove true as the afternoon progressed. The airlines, with the weather remaining volatile, began pushing out alerts to customers.

Visibility Drops As Dust Storm Sweeps The City

The national capital was struck by a dense dust storm that dragged visibility down and sent debris flying across roads and runways. According to the IMD readings, winds peaked at around 120 kmph, as the agency cautioned that further thunderstorms would move in once the initial storm passed.

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Amidst shifting weather conditions, the airport authority advised travellers to verify flight details before setting out for the airport. Similar messages by aircraft carriers followed, reminding passengers that schedules could change at short notice depending on how the weather system tracked.

IndiGo Flight Rerouted To Bengaluru

The IndiGo aircraft carrier informed passengers that Delhi’s weather was disrupting normal operations. The airline asserted that travellers should expect longer queues at check-in and security, as well as extended periods on board while aircraft waited for clearance.

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“We understand that extended wait times may cause inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our customers,” IndiGo said. It encouraged passengers to keep checking live flight status and said cabin crew and ground staff were making efforts to support those affected and trim delays where possible.

Meanwhile, IndiGo’s Flight 6E 717, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Hyderabad, could not complete its approach because of bad weather around Hyderabad. Later, as a safety precaution, the plane was rerouted and landed without incident at Bengaluru airport on Friday, according to sources familiar with the operation.

Ground Staff Push To Limit Disruption

The Delhi Airport stressed that all the teams remained in close contact with all stakeholders to manage the knock-on effects. It stated that the priority was to keep the passenger experience as steady as possible while dealing with the weather-induced hurdles.