sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:03 IST, July 1st 2024

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 22,615 Passengers Affected, 9,972 Refunded, Claims Aviation Ministry

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday claimed that as many as 22,615 passengers were affected due to the closure of Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi airport roof collapse
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 22,615 Passengers Hit, 9,972 Refunded, Claims Aviation Ministry | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:29 IST, July 1st 2024