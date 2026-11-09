Delhi AQI Hits 441 After Diwali, Several Areas Record Severe Pollution; GRAP-3 Restrictions Continue

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another morning of heavy smog on Monday, with air quality remaining in the 'Very Poor' category after Diwali celebrations. Firecracker emissions added to the city's existing pollution, pushing AQI levels above 400 in several localities during the early hours.

At 6:30 am, Delhi's AQI stood at 366. However, pollution levels were considerably worse in some parts of the capital earlier in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the ITO monitoring station recorded an AQI of 406 at 4:20 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category.

A thick blanket of smog covered several parts of the city, with visibility taking a hit in areas such as Inderlok. While pollution levels subsequently eased in some locations, the overall situation remained a concern.

Delhi's average AQI was recorded at 376 on Sunday, compared to 369 on Saturday, with both readings falling in the 'Very Poor' category.

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Which Delhi Areas Recorded the Worst AQI?

Several monitoring stations across the capital reported AQI levels above 300, while a number of locations crossed the 400 mark. Among the worst-affected areas were Vivek Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Rohini.

Area AQI Vivek Vihar 441 Jahangirpuri 439 Rohini 435 Chandni Chowk 418 ITO 404 Mundka 413 Punjabi Bagh 408 Alipur 391 Pusa 383 Narela 382 Rajiv Chowk 381* Aya Nagar 378 Burari 373 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 373 Lodhi Road 370 Wazirpur 368 RK Puram 367 Dwarka Sector 8 361 IIT Delhi 361 South Extension 360* Okhla Phase-2 351 JNU 349 Najafgarh 343 Anand Vihar 337 Ashok Vihar 312 IGI Airport (T3) 297

Other readings from the early hours also reflected the poor air quality across the city. Rajiv Chowk recorded an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area around South Extension registered 360 at 4 am.

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According to CPCB classifications, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'Good', 51-100 'Satisfactory', 101-200 'Moderate', 201-300 'Poor', 301-400 'Very Poor' and 401-500 'Severe'.

Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode As GRAP-3 Curbs Continue

With pollution levels remaining high, schools across Delhi have been directed to adopt a hybrid learning arrangement for students up to Class 5. The order, issued on November 6, allows children to attend classes either physically or online.

The directive covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE). It also applies to schools operated by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

Meanwhile, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in force across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions include a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also outlined restrictions on older vehicles following the implementation of GRAP-3.

"The CAQM has implemented GRAP Stage 3, effective today. Due to these restrictions, I would like to inform the residents of Delhi that diesel vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 4 (BS-IV) emission standards or lower, and petrol vehicles meeting BS-III standards or lower, are no longer permitted to operate in Delhi—regardless of whether they are registered in Delhi or elsewhere," Sirsa said on Friday.

"Similarly, heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) that run on diesel and meet BS-IV standards or lower are also prohibited. Furthermore, all schools up to the fifth grade are required to operate in a hybrid mode; this is mandatory. These restrictions also apply to the NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat," he added.

Kapil Mishra Targets Kejriwal Over Diwali Pollution Debate

Amid the worsening air quality, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being planned from the latter's residence to target Diwali and Sanatan Dharma in the name of pollution.

In a post on X, Mishra claimed that the campaign would involve political leaders and paid celebrities to push a particular narrative around the festival and pollution.