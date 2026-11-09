Delhi AQI Hits 441 After Diwali, Several Areas Record Severe Pollution; GRAP-3 Restrictions Continue
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'Very Poor' category at 366 after Diwali, while Vivek Vihar recorded a high of 441. Several areas reported severe pollution as GRAP-3 restrictions continued across Delhi-NCR.
- India News
- 4 min read
New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another morning of heavy smog on Monday, with air quality remaining in the 'Very Poor' category after Diwali celebrations. Firecracker emissions added to the city's existing pollution, pushing AQI levels above 400 in several localities during the early hours.
At 6:30 am, Delhi's AQI stood at 366. However, pollution levels were considerably worse in some parts of the capital earlier in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the ITO monitoring station recorded an AQI of 406 at 4:20 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category.
A thick blanket of smog covered several parts of the city, with visibility taking a hit in areas such as Inderlok. While pollution levels subsequently eased in some locations, the overall situation remained a concern.
Delhi's average AQI was recorded at 376 on Sunday, compared to 369 on Saturday, with both readings falling in the 'Very Poor' category.
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Which Delhi Areas Recorded the Worst AQI?
Several monitoring stations across the capital reported AQI levels above 300, while a number of locations crossed the 400 mark. Among the worst-affected areas were Vivek Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Rohini.
Area
AQI
Vivek Vihar
441
Jahangirpuri
439
Rohini
435
Chandni Chowk
418
ITO
404
Mundka
413
Punjabi Bagh
408
Alipur
391
Pusa
383
Narela
382
Rajiv Chowk
381*
Aya Nagar
378
Burari
373
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
373
Lodhi Road
370
Wazirpur
368
RK Puram
367
Dwarka Sector 8
361
IIT Delhi
361
South Extension
360*
Okhla Phase-2
351
JNU
349
Najafgarh
343
Anand Vihar
337
Ashok Vihar
312
IGI Airport (T3)
297
Other readings from the early hours also reflected the poor air quality across the city. Rajiv Chowk recorded an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area around South Extension registered 360 at 4 am.
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According to CPCB classifications, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'Good', 51-100 'Satisfactory', 101-200 'Moderate', 201-300 'Poor', 301-400 'Very Poor' and 401-500 'Severe'.
Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode As GRAP-3 Curbs Continue
With pollution levels remaining high, schools across Delhi have been directed to adopt a hybrid learning arrangement for students up to Class 5. The order, issued on November 6, allows children to attend classes either physically or online.
The directive covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE). It also applies to schools operated by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).
Meanwhile, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in force across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions include a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also outlined restrictions on older vehicles following the implementation of GRAP-3.
"The CAQM has implemented GRAP Stage 3, effective today. Due to these restrictions, I would like to inform the residents of Delhi that diesel vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 4 (BS-IV) emission standards or lower, and petrol vehicles meeting BS-III standards or lower, are no longer permitted to operate in Delhi—regardless of whether they are registered in Delhi or elsewhere," Sirsa said on Friday.
"Similarly, heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) that run on diesel and meet BS-IV standards or lower are also prohibited. Furthermore, all schools up to the fifth grade are required to operate in a hybrid mode; this is mandatory. These restrictions also apply to the NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat," he added.
Kapil Mishra Targets Kejriwal Over Diwali Pollution Debate
Amid the worsening air quality, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being planned from the latter's residence to target Diwali and Sanatan Dharma in the name of pollution.
In a post on X, Mishra claimed that the campaign would involve political leaders and paid celebrities to push a particular narrative around the festival and pollution.
The political exchange comes as Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, with several neighbourhoods recording readings in the 'Severe' category despite the restrictions already in place.
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