New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Poor’ category on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 228 at 8 am, while Anand Vihar registered the highest reading of 332 among the listed monitoring stations, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

North Campus recorded an AQI of 302, IIT Delhi at 241 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 230. Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 148, while India Gate and Kartavya Path registered an AQI of 149, both categorised as ‘moderate’.

However, the AQI around AIIMS stood at 188, also in the ‘moderate’ category. Maidan Garhi and Okhla Phase 2 recorded readings of 199 and 193, respectively, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) registered an AQI of 190.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mist in the national capital on November 26. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius.

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According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor ', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a layer of smog covered the Wadala area.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it may consider restricting vehicles operating in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to those complying with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms as part of measures to combat worsening air pollution in the region.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing a matter concerning air pollution in the national capital.

"We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," the Bench remarked.

The Bench also suggested an alternative arrangement for the supply of essential commodities, proposing the establishment of warehouses at Delhi's borders where goods could be unloaded and subsequently transported into the city using smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles.

Separately, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has introduced district-level action plans for the first time, setting a mandatory minimum target of 15 per cent reduction, with the potential to reach 20 per cent, in annual average air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR for 2027.

The Commission has written to the governments of Delhi and other NCR states, calling for comprehensive Annual Action Plans for 2027 at the State, District and Municipal Corporation levels.

The plans aim to shift the focus from listing pollution-control activities to achieving measurable outcomes through defined targets, timelines, monitoring parameters and ground-level accountability.

Earlier, CAQM began assessing and ranking Delhi and neighbouring states on their performance in implementing pollution-control measures. Its 2026 report card, covering progress up to October, highlighted gaps in several areas, including industrial inspections, waste management, public transport and pollution-monitoring infrastructure.

According to the report card, none of the four states and Delhi had established the targeted number of green crematoriums. Against a combined target of 421 across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the achievement stood at zero as of October 31.

Industrial inspections also recorded significant shortfalls. Against a combined annual target of 11,607 inspections across the four states, only 2,584 had been completed by October 31.

While Delhi exceeded its target by conducting 1,609 inspections against 979, Haryana completed 177 of its 3,865 targeted inspections. Rajasthan recorded 68 inspections against 2,974, while Uttar Pradesh completed 730 against 3,789.

The CAQM has classified performance of 100 per cent as satisfactory, achievement between 75 per cent and less than 100 per cent as needing improvement, and progress below 75 per cent as unsatisfactory.