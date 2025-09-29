Delhi Ashram Baba Changed 13 Hotels in 40 Days To Evade Arrest, Now Says Forgot Passwords Of Seized Phones, iPad

New Delhi: The probe into self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s arrest has taken a new turn, with the Delhi Police revealing that the 62-year-old continued to monitor his institute’s activities even while on the run. Investigators said Chaitanyananda stayed in low-cost hotels without CCTV surveillance during his abscondence and often disguised himself among sadhus to avoid detection. Police sources said he changed as many as 13 hotels in the last 40 days, with bookings largely handled by his close disciples. The police are now widening the net to trace these aides who allegedly provided him logistical support, including safe shelters and movement across states. Arrested in Agra on Sunday, Chaitanyananda was earlier found with fake diplomatic identity cards, including one that declared him “Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations". Police also froze Rs 8 crore across his bank accounts while flagging the withdrawal of Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was lodged in early August.

ALSO READ: Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested: Fake UN ID, Rs 8 Crore Seized, 'Tried to Project Global Influence,' Say Police

During interrogation on Monday, investigators said the accused repeatedly complained of “feeling nervous” and claimed to have forgotten the passwords of his three seized phones and an iPad, all of which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Officials also noted that Chaitanyananda’s financial dealings and academic claims remain under the scanner. His profile boasts multiple foreign degrees, honorary doctorates and authorship of 28 books — many of which cite endorsements from global leaders. Police now suspect several of these claims are fabricated.

“His web of deception was carefully constructed — from fake identities to fabricated achievements. We are now focusing on his aides who helped him evade arrest,” said a senior police officer.

The investigation is expected to broaden further, with police not ruling out fresh complaints of molestation, financial fraud or misrepresentation linked to the controversial godman.