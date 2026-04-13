Delhi Assembly Receives Fresh Bomb Threat: Email Mentions ’15 Cyanide Filled RDX Blasts’, Demands Only ‘Muslim Employees Should be Evacuated’

New Delhi: Just days after a shocking security breach at the Delhi Assembly, fresh threats have rattled the House once again. On Monday, two threatening emails were received by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and Speaker Vijender Gupta’s official ID, warning of plans to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs.” The emails, written entirely in Hindi, carried identical content and were sent from a Hotmail account, raising immediate alarms across the capital’s security establishment.

The subject line of the emails was chilling: “Within 3 hours, we’ll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

The messages contained inflammatory and communal language, making provocative references to Tamil Nadu politics and accusing the Assembly of sending S V Shekhar, described as a “BJP Brahmin agent,” to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The emails went further, demanding that Brahmins joining DMK should chant “Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad” in a naked state, otherwise they would not be accepted. The sender claimed that Shekhar’s alleged association with DMK was the reason behind the planned attack on the Delhi Assembly.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Polls Reference

The threats also mentioned the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, with counting on May 4. The ruling DMK, AIADMK, and Vijay’s newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are key players in the 2026 polls. The reference to Tamil Nadu politics in a threat directed at Delhi’s legislature has puzzled investigators, who are now probing whether the email is part of a larger attempt to provoke communal and political tensions.

Security Breach Context

The bomb threat comes close on the heels of a major breach last week when a masked man rammed his Tata Sierra SUV through Gate 2 of the Delhi Assembly complex, reserved for VIPs. The accused, Sarabjit Singh from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, walked up to Speaker Vijender Gupta’s car, placed a bouquet on it, and drove away before being detained. The incident raised serious questions about the adequacy of Assembly security, and Monday’s threats have only deepened concerns.