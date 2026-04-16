Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Z-Category Security Amid Bomb Threats and Major Security Breach

New Delhi: The security cover for Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has been upgraded to the Z category, one of the highest levels of protection provided to civilians in India. The decision follows a spate of threatening emails and a recent alarming security lapse at the Assembly complex.

According to an official statement from the Speaker’s office, the Assembly Secretariat and Gupta’s office received approximately six to seven threatening emails through official channels in recent weeks. These communications, described as bomb threats, prompted immediate concern among authorities and highlighted vulnerabilities in the high-security legislative premises.

The upgrade comes just days after a major breach on April 6, when a masked intruder drove an SUV through Gate 2--a VIP entry point--bypassing security personnel. The individual entered the premises, approached the area near Speaker Gupta’s vehicle, and placed an unidentified object (later reported in some accounts as a bouquet) before fleeing. Although the object turned out to be harmless and the suspect was subsequently arrested, the incident exposed serious lapses in protocol and raised questions about the effectiveness of existing safeguards around the Assembly.

Under the new Z-category protocol, Speaker Gupta will now receive round-the-clock protection from a specialised team of trained commandos and personnel. This includes enhanced personal security, vehicle escorts, and a comprehensive review and overhaul of security arrangements at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to prevent future intrusions or threats.

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Officials said that investigations into the source of the threatening emails are ongoing, with cyber and security agencies coordinating efforts.

This development has drawn attention to broader concerns regarding the security of key democratic institutions in the national capital, especially amid rising instances of hoax threats and unauthorised access attempts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reportedly briefed on the earlier breach.

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