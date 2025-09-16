Delhi Assembly to host special exhibition on PM Modi's life to mark his 75th birthday | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a special exhibition titled "Know Your Prime Minister" to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exhibition, showcasing the life and journey of the Prime Minister, will be open to the public at the Vidhan Sabha premises until October 2, 2025, the Assembly Speaker said.

Announcing the event, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the exhibition is not just a celebration of an individual but a tribute to a leader whose vision and service are inseparable from the story of New India.

"PM Narendra Modi's journey from humble beginnings to the highest office reflects the spirit of Indian democracy, where leadership is earned through dedication and faith in the people," Gupta noted.

As part of the celebrations, the Assembly Library will inaugurate a dedicated book gallery on the Prime Minister, featuring biographies, landmark speeches, compilations like Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Mann Ki Baat, along with works on his policies and international engagements. The initiative aims to provide legislators and scholars with insights into Modi's thoughts and contributions.

In line with the Prime Minister's campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", a tree plantation drive will also be carried out in the Assembly premises, symbolising growth, sustainability, and responsibility toward future generations.

Gupta, who inspected the exhibition hall and reviewed arrangements with senior officials, has extended invitations to all MLAs and urged them to encourage citizens to visit the exhibition.

"This initiative will enable people to connect with the inspiring journey of their Prime Minister and understand his vision for nation building," he added.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Seva Pakhwada, a 15-day nationwide campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The BJP will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Thursday that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

To ensure the success of the initiative, the BJP has appointed National General Secretary Sunil Bansal as the coordinator. He will oversee coordination with party leaders nationwide. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other BJP leaders have also been asked to plan and execute programs in their respective regions.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that Prime Minister Modi has strengthened the values of service, cleanliness, and sensitivity in Indian politics.