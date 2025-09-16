Delhi BMW Crash Cover Up: Republic Exposes Direct Link Between Killer Driver Gaganpreet and Nulife Hospital | Explosive Proof Accessed

Delhi: In a breakthrough investigation, Republic Media Network has uncovered details establishing links between the accused driver, Gaganpreet, in the Delhi BMW accident case and Nulife Hospital.

According to Republic's investigation, Gaganpreet's father is a director at Nulife Hospital, where the deceased, Navjot Singh, and his critically injured wife were taken after the accident.

Within 48 hours of the incident, the connection between the hospital and the accused driver has been confirmed.

Republic has also exposed an alleged attempt by the hospital to cover up these links.

Killer Driver Gaganpreet Sent to Judicial Custody

Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Delhi BMW crash, to two days' judicial custody. She was produced at the judge's residence by the Delhi Police.

The court has issued notice on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Akanksha Singh remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, who is to be produced before the court on September 17.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for the accused. Advocate Ishan Dewan appeared for the victims. It was also said that there are many contradictions in the facts.

Counsel for the accused opposed the judicial remand application. Senior advocate submitted that there was a delay of 10 hours in the registration of the FIR.

A bail application has been filed on behalf of Gaganpreet Kaur. The court issued a notice to the Delhi police.

The court also list the bail application for hearing on September 17. She is also to be produced on the next date.

About the BMW Accident

The BMW car rammed into a motorcycle on Sunday. The motorcycle also hit a bus on the left during the impact.

Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance and a resident of Hari Nagar, was declared dead. His wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

Statement of Advocate of Deceased Navjot Singh

Deceased Navjot Singh's advocate, Ishan Dewan, told ANI, “The police demanded judicial custody and not police custody. The court has granted judicial custody for two days. The lawyer of the accused has moved a bail application today... What is important right now is that the unfortunate incident that has happened should not happen again... We will present all facts in the court.”

Why Was the Deceased and His Wife Not Taken To a Nearby Hospital?

Delhi Police on Monday said that the 38-year-old woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, told them that she was in panic, so instead of taking the BMW accident victim to a nearby hospital, she drove him to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar.

On asking particularly, why she did not take them to the nearby hospital, she stated that she was in panic and she knew only this Hospital as her kids were admitted there during covid. She used to assist her husband in the business of cloth-based horse saddles, according to Delhi Police.

Statement of Nulife Hospital

Earlier, a Delhi Police team on Monday visited the residence of the deceased victim, Navjot Singh, as part of the investigation into the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident and recorded the statement of eyewitness Gulfam, who took the injured to Nulife Hospital.

Dr Shakuntala Kumar, Director at Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar, on Monday, said the deceased in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident was brought dead to the facility, while his injured wife was stable and later referred to another hospital on her request.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "Around 2 PM yesterday, a medico-legal case related to a road accident involving a car and a motorcycle was brought to our hospital. First aid was offered, and the police were informed. A man aged between 50 and 57 years was brought in dead, and his wife, who sustained injuries but was vitally stable, was also brought in."

She said the wife opted for further treatment elsewhere.

"As per the choice of this lady, who was brought along with this man, after first aid and necessary stabilisation, she was transferred to another hospital for further management on her request," she said.

Dr Kumar also confirmed that two additional patients, both car occupants, were treated in the hospital's emergency department.

"Both were provided immediate medical aid. One female patient, after initial observation and treatment, has been discharged in stable condition. The male patient, following advice from our critical care team, has been referred to a higher centre for advanced management," she said.

Navjot Singh's Family's Statement

Meanwhile, deceased Navjot's cousin Shailendra said accountability was essential if the accused driver was found responsible.

"First thing is that if she (accused) has made mistakes, whether it is before the accident, rash driving or after the accident. If there are mistakes, intentional and unintentional, and if the police find this thing in the inquiry, then definitely she has to pay the price," he told ANI.

He also raised questions about why Navjyot was not immediately taken to the nearest hospital with emergency facilities.

Shailendra said, "The logical choice in any accident, especially if you are trying to rescue someone, is always the hospital that is nearest to you and that has the infrastructure to handle emergency cases. If they did not take him there, what was their reason behind it? I really don't know...but those decisions were wrong."

Lapses, Cover-ups and Unanswered Questions

There have been several attempts to cover up lapses in the case. Some unanswered questions include:

1. Why were Navjot Singh and his wife taken to a hospital 19 km away from the accident site, despite several multispecialty hospitals, including AIIMS, being nearby?

2. Why were the victims driven for approximately 30 minutes, despite their repeated requests for immediate medical attention at a closer facility?

3. Why was the injured couple transported in a van rather than an ambulance, which could have provided critical stabilization for the deceased, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital?