Delhi Bans Entry of Non-Delhi Registered BS-III and Older Commercial Vehicles from November 1

In a decisive step to tackle deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that, starting November 1, 2025, all non-Delhi registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles will be barred from entering Delhi.

The move, part of the Commission’s broader strategy under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aims to curb vehicular emissions — one of the key contributors to Delhi’s winter pollution crisis. According to the official notification shared by CAQM on X (formerly Twitter), the restriction will remain in force till further orders or until air quality conditions improve significantly.

The directive covers all types of commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) or higher emission standards. However, Delhi-registered vehicles complying with BS-IV or above norms will continue to operate within the city. Essential service vehicles — such as those transporting perishable food items, medical supplies, or fuel — are likely to be exempted, as per past practice under similar pollution control measures.

Advertisement

The Commission has directed enforcement agencies, including the Delhi Traffic Police, the Transport Department, and NCR state authorities, to ensure strict compliance with the order at all entry points to the capital. Violators will face penalties under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

This decision comes as air quality in the region continues to dip towards the “severe” category ahead of winter. With crop residue burning in neighbouring states and rising vehicular emissions, Delhi’s AQI has already been oscillating between “poor” and “very poor.”

Advertisement