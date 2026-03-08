Delhi Becomes Home To India’s First ‘Ring Metro’ As PM Modi Inaugurates Two New Sections Of Pink And Magenta Lines

Delhi Becomes Home To India’s First ‘Ring Metro’ As PM Modi Inaugurate Two New Sections Of Pink And Magenta Lines | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro on Sunday, marking a major milestone in the capital’s transport network and making Delhi home to India’s first fully operational “Ring Metro.”

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the national capital worth around ₹33,500 crore.

Delhi gets first fully operational ‘Ring Metro’

With the opening of the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur stretch, the total length of the Pink Line has expanded to about 71.56 km, completing the circular connectivity around the city.

This development effectively makes Delhi the first city in India to have a fully operational Ring Metro, which is expected to enhance connectivity between Northeast and Northwest Delhi and reduce travel time for commuters.

Two new metro corridors inaugurated

As part of the metro expansion, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two new sections of the Pink Line and Magenta Line.

The newly opened corridors include the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur corridor on the Pink Line, covering approximately 12.3 km, and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor on the Magenta Line, spanning about 9.9 km.

These additions are expected to significantly improve connectivity across several parts of the national capital.

Magenta Line extension improves connectivity

The Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line, increasing the line’s total length to around 49 km.

The extension will integrate several residential and commercial areas into the Delhi Metro network, offering better accessibility and smoother travel for residents.

The newly inaugurated metro corridors are expected to benefit several parts of the city, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park, among others.

Officials said the improved connectivity will help reduce traffic congestion, cut travel times, and support environmentally friendly public transport in the capital.

Foundation stone laid for Phase V-A corridors

During the event, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.10 km.

The proposed corridors include R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These projects are expected to provide direct connectivity to key locations and strengthen travel links between Noida, South Delhi and the airport.

Housing projects also inaugurated in Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated 2,722 newly constructed flats and laid the foundation stone for 6,632 additional flats under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.

The housing projects and other infrastructure initiatives together are valued at around ₹15,200 crore.

The redevelopment project aims to modernise seven ageing government housing colonies in Delhi including Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Mohammadpur, spread across nearly 537 acres.