Karnataka Shocker: Student Attacks Hostel Mates With Iron Rod in Ballari, One Dead

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student allegedly attacked his hostel mates with an iron rod late at night at a gurukula residential school in Karnataka’s Ballari, leaving one student dead and several others injured.

The incident resulted in attacks on as many as eight students, and one student succumbed to injuries sustained during the assault.

Two other students are said to be in critical condition, while six students suffered serious injuries

Attack Inside Hostel Late at Night

The violent assault reportedly took place inside the school hostel after students had gone to sleep following dinner. The accused student allegedly picked up an iron rod from one of the beds and began attacking fellow students indiscriminately. The sudden assault left multiple students severely injured before the situation could be brought under control.

The accused student allegedly also attacked the hostel warden before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, police from Ballari Police Station registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused student, who is currently absconding. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.