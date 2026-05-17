Delhi, Bihar, UP, Punjab On IMD Alert As Thunderstorms, Lightning And Heavy Rain Likely In Next 48 Hours

The weather is set to change once again across several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major alert warning of strong thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds in many states over the next 10 to 48 hours.

According to the IMD, wind speeds ranging between 40 and 75 kmph are likely in several regions of North India. The department has advised people to stay alert during adverse weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel, especially during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

Farmers, travellers and people working in open areas have been urged to take extra precautions.

Delhi-NCR Likely To Witness Dust Storm, Rain And Lightning

The weather in the Delhi-NCR region is expected to change soon with the possibility of strong dust storms, lightning and light rainfall during the night hours.

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The IMD said the maximum temperature in Delhi could touch 42 degrees Celsius on May 17 and rise further to 43 degrees Celsius on May 18. However, strong winds may bring temporary relief from the scorching heat.

Heatwave Continues In Uttar Pradesh, Storm Warning Issued

Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under an intense heatwave, with temperatures in Banda, Prayagraj and Jhansi touching nearly 44 degrees Celsius.

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The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for several districts in southern Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, strong winds and light rain are also likely in isolated areas. While Lucknow is expected to witness clear skies during the day, weather conditions may change by evening.

Bihar On Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms And Lightning

The IMD has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for several districts in Bihar, including Gaya, Aurangabad, West Champaran, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Begusarai.

Patna is likely to record maximum temperatures of around 41 degrees Celsius on May 17 and 18. Lightning strikes and strong winds are also expected in multiple districts.

Rajasthan Braces For Return Of Intense Heat

Rajasthan may once again experience severe heat conditions from May 17 onward. Weather officials have predicted strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in Jaipur, Bikaner and the Shekhawati region.

Some areas may also witness light rain and thundershowers, while western Rajasthan is expected to see a rise in temperatures in the coming days.

Punjab And Haryana Face Thunderstorm Alert

Several districts in Punjab, including Pathankot, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, are likely to witness strong thunderstorms and rain.

The IMD has also issued a yellow heatwave alert for parts of Punjab and Haryana between May 17 and May 20. Wind speeds during this period could reach up to 50 kmph.

Heavy Rain Warning For Madhya Pradesh And Jharkhand

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa and Ujjain.

In Jharkhand, districts such as Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bokaro are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Strong Winds Expected In Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Hilly states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

Rainfall and cloudy weather are expected in several areas, while temperatures may dip in tourist destinations like Manali and Shimla.

Tamil Nadu Receives Heavy Rain Due To Bay Of Bengal Depression

Tamil Nadu continues to witness heavy rainfall under the influence of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warnings for districts including Cuddalore, Viluppuram and Theni. Officials said the next 24 to 48 hours could remain sensitive for many regions across the country.