New Delhi: Chilling details have emerged in the death of 25-year-old Delhi biker Kamal Dhyani, revealing that the victim lay at the bottom of a 20-foot-deep sewer trench for nearly eight hours while those responsible allegedly looked on and walked away in Janakpuri.

Dhyani, a private bank employee heading home to celebrate his parents' anniversary, remained trapped in the dark inside the pit with his motorcycle’s headlight still flickering, only to be discovered the following morning by a passerby.

The excavation, managed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), was allegedly left completely unguarded, with no barricades or warning signs to alert commuters.

What the eyewitness saw

The final hours of Dhyani painted a grim picture of urban negligence in the capital as the witnesses reportedly saw the motorcyclist plunge into the open trench and informed the sub-contractor, who arrived at the scene but failed to intervene.

Despite being aware of the accident, the sub-contractor allegedly mounted no rescue effort and placed no emergency calls, leaving the victim without help throughout the night. It was only the following morning that his family discovered him, by which time he had already passed away.

What senior cop said

Senior police official Darade Sharad Bhaskar stated that an eyewitness returning from a wedding saw the motorcycle plunge into the trench. This individual immediately alerted a nearby security guard, who in turn passed the information to a worker for sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, identified as Yogesh.

Delhi Police are searching for Yogesh as although the guard informed Yogesh, who then notified his sub-contractor, Yogesh allegedly fled the site instead of offering assistance. Police sources have identified him as a resident of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and specialized teams are currently conducting raids to take him into custody for questioning.

The victim's family has further alleged that when they approached a laborer near the site during the night to ask if anyone had fallen into the pit, they were told no. This claim is currently a key part of the police investigation, as it suggests a deliberate attempt to cover up the accident while Kamal was still trapped inside.

Got No Police Help

Beyond public indifference, the family has also pointed to police inaction as a major factor in the tragedy.

Kamal’s twin brother, Karan Dhyani, alleged that the family spent the night scouring multiple police stations, including Dabri, Vikaspuri, and Sagarpur, but failed to receive any meaningful help. It was only after Karan obtained his brother’s last known location himself that he was able to narrow down the search.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's brother said on Friday that the victim lost his life to gross carelessness. Holding the authorities accountable, Kamal's father said, "Delhi Jal Board is responsible for the death of my son."

"This is not a tragedy, this is a blatant display of civic negligence by the authorities," said his brother. "When I last spoke to him around 11.53, he had said he would return home in another 10 minutes. However, when he did not return till 12.30 am, I got worried given the news of people going missing from the city. When I found his phone unreachable despite several attempts to reach him, I went to the police," he added.

"I went to at least 6 police stations, including Rohini, Mangalpuri, and others. They offered no help to us. They did not even try to reach us upon discovering his dead body. It was only when I dialled his number in the morning that they picked up the call, and said he had an accident," Kamal's brother said.

"If only the police had shown some urgency, taken action on time, and located him sooner, he would have been alive today," he added.

The victim's friend also narrated the harrowing ordeal stating, at least 7 police stations refused to file a complaint, and the cops in return said, "you are not the only boy who is missing. millions of boys like this are missing in Delhi." He added, “All they did was tell us the boy’s name, his bike number, his phone number, and his photo.”

Highlights Peak negligence

The case of Kamal Dhyani bears a chilling resemblance to the recent tragic death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer in Noida's Sector 150 (January 2026). Both incidents highlight a systemic collapse of urban safety and emergency response.

The death highlights peak negligence, where a fatal combination of administrative failure and human coldness turned a survivable accident into a tragedy.

The site itself was a “death trap”, an excavation by the Delhi Jal Board that lacked even the most basic safety protocols like barricades, lighting, or warning signs. This systemic failure was compounded by a shocking lack of accountability from the on-site contractors; despite being informed of the fall by witnesses, workers allegedly chose to flee and even misled the searching family rather than mounting a rescue.

When coupled with the reported indifference of local police who failed to provide meaningful aid to his twin brother during the overnight search, the incident reveals a total collapse of the safety net, leaving a young man to die unaided at the bottom of a pit just minutes from his home.

3 suspensions in place

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday said that no one would be spared and that all officers responsible for the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani had been suspended.

Bharadwaj said, "The police and the Delhi BJP government made every effort yesterday to place the blame for Kamal Dhyani's death on Kamal Dhyani himself. They wanted to show that there was barricading everywhere. There are some questions that neither Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha nor Delhi CM Rekha Gupta have answered. The police had the exact location of Kamal's phone; if they had shared it at night, he could have been saved. The police have not made the CCTV footage of the incident public. Police Commissioner Satish Golchha should be suspended immediately."

What the FIR said

Police have registered an FIR, as the uncovered pit was allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.