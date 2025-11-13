Delhi Blast Car Sold 5 Times in 11 Years: Muzamil and Umar’s Deadly Plot Unfolded Through i20

New Delhi: The Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi was not just a vehicle; it was part of a deadly terror plan. Investigators have now traced its ownership history, revealing that the car was sold five times over the last 11 years. Each sale brought it closer to the hands of terrorists.

A Timeline of Ownership

Omar's I-20 car is seen speeding past

First Sale (2014): Nadeem bought the i20 car (HR26CE7476) from a Gurugram showroom on March 18, 2014.

Second Sale (2017): Nadeem sold it to Salman of Shanti Nagar, Gurugram. Salman registered the car in his name.

Third Sale (March 2024): Salman sold the car to Devendra, a resident of Okhla, Delhi, through a used car agency. Devendra never registered the car in his name.

Fourth Sale: Devendra exchanged the car with Amit Patel, owner of Royal Car Zone in Faridabad.

Fifth Sale (October 29, 2025): Two men - Aamir Rashid and another person - saw the car’s ad on OLX and bought it immediately. A staff member named Sonu handled the deal and took a Rs 10,000 commission. Aamir paid Rs 1.70 lakh and submitted ID cards showing an address in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Terror Connection

Aamir handed the car over to Dr Umar Nabi, a teacher at Al-Falah Medical College. Umar paid for the car. The insurance was pending, and the pollution certificate had expired. Umar got a new certificate from a nearby petrol pump and drove away.

He was given 20–25 days to transfer the car’s registration, but the blast occurred before that. The car is still registered in Salman’s name, who reportedly worked as a plumber at Al-Falah University.

DNA tests confirmed Umar was driving the car when it exploded near the Red Fort, killing several people. He is believed to have died in the blast.

A Larger Conspiracy

According to police sources, Umar was part of a terror group that included Shaheen, Muzammil, Adeel, and Parvez Sayeed. They were connected through a secret chat group. Shaheen revealed that Umar spoke of “unleashing multiple terror attacks.”

The group had planned blasts in Delhi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. They used old cars for each location. Apart from the i20, two more cars, including a red EcoSport, were being prepared with explosives.

Before the final plan could be executed, several suspects were arrested. A Gurugram-based supplier of ammonium nitrate has also been detained.