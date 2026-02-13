Delhi Blast Case: NIA Gets More Time as Court Extends Custody of Accused till March 13

New Delhi: A Special NIA court at Patiala House has extended the investigation period in the Delhi Red Fort blast case by 45 days, granting the National Investigation Agency more time to conclude its probe. The agency had sought a 90‑day extension, citing the complexity of evidence and the need to track financial and digital links. The court also prolonged the judicial custody of seven accused until March 13.

The Blast – What Happened

On November 10, 2025, a car packed with explosives detonated near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring more than 20 others. The attack was linked to Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM), and investigators later uncovered links to educated professionals, including doctors associated with Al Falah University in Faridabad.

The probe revealed that suspects such as Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Shaheen, both employed at Al Falah University, were allegedly involved in planning the attack. Their recruitment and activities at the university have placed the institution under intense scrutiny. Investigative agencies have questioned more than 200 doctors and staff connected to Al Falah, searching hostels and off‑campus residences for evidence. Authorities believe the university’s ecosystem may have been exploited to provide cover and resources for the terror module.

Suspects and Investigation

The arrested accused are alleged to have coordinated with Pakistan‑based handlers using ghost SIM cards. Intelligence reports suggest the module was planning additional high‑impact strikes on public spaces, including popular spots and commercial hubs, to maximise psychological impact. The NIA maintains that the probe is still at a “critical stage,” requiring deeper forensic and intelligence analysis.

Advertisement

Al Falah University Chairman in Extended Custody

In a parallel development, the Saket Court extended the judicial custody of Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui for 14 days in a money laundering case, with the next hearing scheduled for March 27.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleges Siddiqui misrepresented accreditation status and diverted funds from the university ecosystem. According to ED’s analysis, Al Falah institutions generated about Rs 415.10 crore between FY 2018‑19 and FY 2024‑25 through student fees, while falsely advertising expired NAAC grades and misleading UGC recognition. Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.