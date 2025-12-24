Delhi Blast Case: Special NIA Court Extends Judicial Custody of Dr Shaheen, 6 Other Accused

New Delhi: The special NIA court at Patiala House on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Dr Adeel Ahmed, Dr Shaheen Saeeda, Dr Muzammil, Amir Rashid Ali, Jasir Bilal Wani (alias Danish), Soyab, and Mufti Irfan till January 8.

They were produced before the court after expiry of their judicial custody. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma extended the judicial custody of the accused persons after hearing submissions of the Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. NIA had sought the extension of judicial custody of all seven accused persons.

The court remanded Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K) in judicial custody after NIA investigation.

NIA had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

On December 10, the court remanded Amir Rashid Ali and Accused Jasir Bilal Wani in judicial custody after NIA interrogation. Thereafter, the other four accused were remanded in judicial custody.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir Rashid Ali had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

It is alleged that Jasir provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modified drones. He was also attempting to make a rocket. He was closely associated with the terror Conspiracy with Umar Un Nabi.