'I Cried, Begged For Food': Indian Vlogger Detained in China For Calling Arunachal Pradesh Part Of India

Beijing: An Indian travel vlogger named Anant Mittal was illegally detained in China on November 16 for around 15 hours for calling Arunachal Pradesh a part of India. Anant Mittal, known as ‘On Road Indian’ on social media, said that he was excited to shop, travel, make vlogs and meet his friends in China, unaware what was in stock for him at the immigration counter.

The detention came after the vlogger made a video on an Andhra Pradesh-born woman, who was illegally detained in China.

‘Was Not Given Food Or Water’

In an interview with Republic TV, Anant recounted his frightening experience with the Chinese immigration authorities, saying, “Last week, I went to China, to travel, to explore and to do shopping. At the immigration, they detained me for about 15 hours. Now, I think about that incident, I feel nervous and scared."

He recounted that while there was no physical or verbal abuse or harassment, he was not given food or water.

Advertisement

'Not Allowed To Contact Family'

The vlogger said that the Chinese authorities only took him to the toilet once. He added, "We were not allowed to contact our family members. So, it was very scary for me that how long it's gonna happen and how will people know that I'm here?" He said he was worried that even if he disappeared, how would people know where he was.

As the time passed, Anant said that he grew more nervous and clueless. “First 2 hours, then 3 hours, then 4 hours. The tension kept increasing,” he stated. Anant said that his mind was disturbed by several thoughts like, “What is happening? How do I tell? Where am I? I have to call the embassy, I have to tell my mother, I have to tell my father. Where am I? Everyone must be getting worried.”

Advertisement

‘I Cried, Begged For Food’

Anant said that he broke down in tears at the airport and told the authorities to give him something to eat since he was “dying of hunger”. “Then the airport staff gave me a biscuit. That's it,” he added.

'I Just Presented My View'

The vlogger, who studied at IIT Guwahati, said he is emotionally connected to the North-East and therefore he presented his view on Arunachal Pradesh in a “non-political” way. “I don't think it's a big deal because I just presented my view. I'm not doing any political rally, I'm not doing any protest, I'm not doing anything. I just presented my view,” Anant said.

‘No Hate For Anyone’

Following his safe entry in India, Anant uploaded a video on Instagram saying that he harbours no hate for anyone. “I am thankful that even after all this, China released me peacefully after 15 hours. I have no hate for anyone. I just love everyone…I studied in Northeast for three years and I am very attached to that area.”