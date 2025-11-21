Delhi Blast Probe Reveals 'Wedding Gift' Flour Grinder Was Used in Making Bomb

New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the Delhi Blast investigation, agencies have uncovered a crucial piece of evidence linking Dr Muzammil to the explosives used in the case. A grinder recovered from Room Number 15, where Dr Muzammil was staying, is learnt to have been used for preparing bomb material. According to officials, 360kg of explosives were found in the same room.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also recovered machines suspected to have been used by terrorists to grind materials such as urea for explosive production. During interrogation, driver Shabbir made a key disclosure, stating that the grinder was purchased by Dr Muzammil himself. Shabbir told the investigators that the doctor had claimed the grinder was meant as a gift for his sister’s wedding.

However, the very next day, Dr Muzammil collected the grinder from Shabbir’s house and took it to Room Number 15. Following the confession, the investigating agency seized the grinder from the taxi driver’s house. Authorities suspect that the machine played a direct role in the preparation of explosive material.

This recovery came after NIA launched operations in Dhoj, Faridabad, as part of a broader crackdown connected to the Delhi Blast case. Shabbir has been detained for questioning as the investigation deepens into how the explosives were assembled and who else may be involved.

Advertisement

The grinder is now in the possession of the investigating agency as forensic testing continues. Further details are awaited as the probe intensifies.