Shocking Delhi Blast Terror Plot: Dr Muzammil Recced Red Fort In January, Planned Attack On Republic Day And Diwali

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the deadly Delhi Red Fort blast, interrogation of the arrested suspect Dr. Muzammil has revealed shocking details about the larger terror plot. According to sources, Muzammil and Dr. Umar Nabi, the suspected suicide bomber, had conducted a recce of the Red Fort area earlier this year as part of a plan to carry out multiple terror attacks on January 26 in the national capital.

Red Fort Recce Conducted in January

Probe agencies have confirmed that Dr. Muzammil visited the Red Fort area in the first week of January 2025. Intelligence retrieved from the dump data of his mobile phone matched his presence in and around the site.

Sources revealed that during questioning, Muzammil admitted that he, along with Dr. Umar, identified potential targets in Delhi and the Red Fort was among their primary hit list.

Republic Day Attack Was Planned

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the conspirators initially planned to strike on January 26, Republic Day. Officials said this information aligns with other recovered data and communication intercepted between members of the Faridabad module, a network of members allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Diwali Attack Was Also Being Planned

Interrogation of the arrested suspects has further revealed that the terror cell was also planning to target a crowded marketplace during Diwali. Following the Faridabad raid late last week, suspected bomber Dr. Umar Nabi hastily executed the Red Fort blast.

Who Is Muzammil? All About His Role

Dr. Muzammil Shakil, a senior doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, is among the four main conspirators identified by security agencies. The other three are Dr. Umar Nabi, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, and Dr. Shaheen Shahid. As per the source-based information, investigative officials are now piecing together details shared by Muzammil and other suspects during interrogation to launch a crackdown on the bigger terror network connecting Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Muzammil Shakil is the key figure arrested after the massive counter-terror operation that seized 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 rifle in Faridabad.

Dr. Muzammil Shakil was the occupant of the rented house in Faridabad's Dhauj village, where the large cache of weapons and ammonium nitrate was recovered. The operation, which took place over the weekend, was executed jointly by police forces from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), acting on intelligence received from interrogations of terror suspects in J&K.

A team of 500 officials is conducting the data analysis from over 1,000 CCTV cameras and mobile tower dumps to map the movements of the suspects of the 10/11 Delhi blast who are possibly linked to the Faridabad terror module.

NIA Probing Jaish Links: Massive Anti-Terror Crackdown Launched

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Delhi Red Fort blast probe and is examining the funding trail and cross-border communication linked to Jaish handlers in Pakistan. Sources informed Dr. Shaheen, believed to be heading the women’s wing of JeM in India, had been tasked with recruiting women in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Saharanpur. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has begun collecting details of her local contacts.

Multiple teams of NIA, IB, NSG, and Delhi Police have been formed to investigate the gruesome Delhi blast case. Officials are analysing CCTV footage, digital data, and forensic evidence to map the entire chain of events leading up to the 10/11 terror attack in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed agencies to ‘hunt down every culprit’ and ensure those behind the terror plot are brought to justice.

About The 10/11 Blast